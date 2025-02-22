Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)
London, 22. februarja - Izidi 26. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.
* Izid, 26. krog: - petek, 21. februar: Leicester - Brentford 0:4 (0:3) - sobota, 22. februar: Everton - Manchester United 2:2 (2:0) 16.00 Bournemouth - Wolverhampton 16.00 Arsenal - West Ham 16.00 Fulham - Crystal Palace 16.00 Southampton - Brighton 16.00 Ipswich Town - Tottenham 18.30 Aston Villa - Chelsea - nedelja, 23. februar: 15.00 Newcastle - Nottingham Forest 17.30 Manchester City - Liverpool - lestvica: 1. Liverpool 26 18 7 1 62:26 61 2. Arsenal 25 14 8 3 51:22 53 3. Nottingham Forest 25 14 5 6 41:29 47 4. Manchester City 25 13 5 7 52:35 44 5. Bournemouth 25 12 7 7 44:29 43 6. Chelsea 25 12 7 6 47:34 43 7. Newcastle 25 12 5 8 42:33 41 8. Fulham 25 10 9 6 38:33 39 9. Aston Villa 26 10 9 7 37:40 39 10. Brentford 26 11 4 11 47:42 37 11. Brighton 25 9 10 6 38:38 37 12. Everton 26 7 10 9 29:33 31 13. Tottenham 25 9 3 13 49:37 30 14. Crystal Palace 25 7 9 9 29:32 30 15. Manchester United 26 7 7 12 30:37 30 16. West Ham 25 7 6 12 29:47 27 17. Wolverhampton 25 5 4 16 35:54 19 18. Ipswich 25 3 8 14 23:50 17 19. Leicester 26 4 5 17 25:59 17 20. Southampton 25 2 3 20 19:57 9