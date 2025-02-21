Izidi angleške nogometne lige

London, 21. februarja - Izidi 26. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.

* Izid, 26. krog:
- petek, 21. februar:
Leicester - Brentford                     0:4 (0:3)

- sobota, 22. februar:
13.30 Everton - Manchester United
16.00 Bournemouth - Wolverhampton
16.00 Arsenal - West Ham
16.00 Fulham - Crystal Palace
16.00 Southampton - Brighton
16.00 Ipswich Town - Tottenham
18.30 Aston Villa - Chelsea

- nedelja, 23. februar:
15.00 Newcastle - Nottingham Forest
17.30 Manchester City - Liverpool

- lestvica:
 1. Liverpool               26  18  7   1  62:26   61
 2. Arsenal                 25  14  8   3  51:22   53
 3. Nottingham Forest       25  14  5   6  41:29   47
 4. Manchester City         25  13  5   7  52:35   44
 5. Bournemouth             25  12  7   7  44:29   43
 6. Chelsea                 25  12  7   6  47:34   43
 7. Newcastle               25  12  5   8  42:33   41
 8. Fulham                  25  10  9   6  38:33   39
 9. Aston Villa             26  10  9   7  37:40   39
10. Brentford               26  11  4  11  47:42   37
11. Brighton                25   9 10   6  38:38   37
12. Tottenham               25   9  3  13  49:37   30
13. Crystal Palace          25   7  9   9  29:32   30
14. Everton                 25   7  9   9  27:31   30
15. Manchester United       25   7  6  12  28:35   29
16. West Ham                25   7  6  12  29:47   27
17. Wolverhampton           25   5  4  16  35:54   19
18. Ipswich                 25   3  8  14  23:50   17
19. Leicester               26   4  5  17  25:59   17
20. Southampton             25   2  3  20  19:57    9
