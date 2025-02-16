Izidi angleške nogometne lige (2)

London, 16. februarja - Izidi 25. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (2).

* Izidi, 25. krog:
- petek, 14. februar:
Brighton - Chelsea               3:0 (2:0)

- sobota, 15. februar:
Leicester - Arsenal              0:2 (0:0)
Aston Villa - Ipswich            1:1 (0:0)
Fulham - Nottingham Forest       2:1 (1:1)
Manchester City - Newcastle      4:0 (3:0)
Southampton - Bournemouth        1:3 (0:2)
West Ham - Brentford             0:1 (0:1)
Crystal Palace - Everton         1:2 (0:1)

- nedelja, 16. februar:
Liverpool - Wolverhampton        2:1 (2:0)
Tottenham - Manchester United    1:0 (1:0)

- lestvica:
 1. Liverpool               25  18  6   1  60:24   60
 2. Arsenal                 25  14  8   3  51:22   53
 3. Nottingham Forest       25  14  5   6  41:29   47
 4. Manchester City         25  13  5   7  52:35   44
 5. Bournemouth             25  12  7   7  44:29   43
 6. Chelsea                 25  12  7   6  47:34   43
 7. Newcastle               25  12  5   8  42:33   41
 8. Fulham                  25  10  9   6  38:33   39
 9. Aston Villa             25  10  8   7  35:38   38
10. Brighton                25   9 10   6  38:38   37
11. Brentford               25  10  4  11  43:42   34
12. Tottenham               25   9  3  13  49:37   30
13. Crystal Palace          25   7  9   9  29:32   30
14. Everton                 25   7  9   9  27:31   30
15. Manchester United       25   7  6  12  28:35   29
16. West Ham                25   7  6  12  29:47   27
17. Wolverhampton           25   5  4  16  35:54   19
18. Ipswich                 25   3  8  14  23:50   17
19. Leicester               25   4  5  16  25:55   17
20. Southampton             25   2  3  20  19:57    9
lr/ic/ad/ag/lr
© STA, 2025