Izidi angleške nogometne lige (3)
London, 15. februarja - Izidi 25. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (3).
* Izidi, 25. krog: - petek, 14. februar: Brighton - Chelsea 3:0 (2:0) - sobota, 15. februar: Leicester - Arsenal 0:2 (0:0) 16.00 Aston Villa - Ipswich 1:1 (0:0) Fulham - Nottingham Forest 2:1 (1:1) Manchester City - Newcastle 4:0 (3:0) Southampton - Bournemouth 1:3 (0:2) West Ham - Brentford 0:1 (0:1) Crystal Palace - Everton 1:2 (0:1) - nedelja, 16. februar: 15.00 Liverpool - Wolverhampton 17.30 Tottenham - Manchester United - lestvica: 1. Liverpool 24 17 6 1 58:23 57 2. Arsenal 25 14 8 3 51:22 53 3. Nottingham Forest 25 14 5 6 41:29 47 4. Manchester City 25 13 5 7 52:35 44 5. Bournemouth 25 12 7 7 44:29 43 6. Chelsea 25 12 7 6 47:34 43 7. Newcastle 25 12 5 8 42:33 41 8. Fulham 25 10 9 6 38:33 39 9. Aston Villa 25 10 8 7 35:38 38 10. Brighton 25 9 10 6 38:38 37 11. Brentford 25 10 4 11 43:42 34 12. Crystal Palace 25 7 9 9 29:32 30 13. Everton 25 7 9 9 27:31 30 14. Manchester United 24 7 6 11 28:34 29 15. Tottenham 24 8 3 13 48:37 27 16. West Ham 25 7 6 12 29:47 27 17. Wolverhampton 24 5 4 15 34:52 19 18. Ipswich 25 3 8 14 23:50 17 19. Leicester 25 4 5 16 25:55 17 20. Southampton 25 2 3 20 19:57 9