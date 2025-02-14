Izidi angleške nogometne lige

London, 14. februarja - Izidi 25. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.

* Izidi, 25. krog:
- petek, 14. februar:
Brighton - Chelsea               3:0 (2:0)

- sobota, 15. februar:
13.30 Leicester - Arsenal
16.00 Aston Villa - Ipswich
16.00 Fulham - Nottingham Forest
16.00 Manchester City - Newcastle
16.00 Southampton - Bournemouth
16.00 West Ham - Brentford
18.30 Crystal Palace - Everton

- nedelja. 16. februar:
15.00 Liverpool - Wolverhampton
17.30 Tottenham - Manchester City

- lestvica:
 1. Liverpool               24  17  6   1  58:23   57
 2. Arsenal                 24  14  8   2  49:22   50
 3. Nottingham Forest       24  14  5   5  40:27   47
 4. Chelsea                 25  12  7   6  47:34   43
 5. Manchester City         24  12  5   7  48:35   41
 6. Newcastle               24  12  5   7  42:29   41
 7. Bournemouth             24  11  7   7  41:28   40
 8. Brighton                25   9 10   6  38:38   37
 9. Aston Villa             24  10  7   7  34:37   37
10. Fulham                  24   9  9   6  36:32   36
11. Brentford               24   9  4  11  42:42   31
12. Crystal Palace          24   7  9   8  28:30   30
13. Manchester United       24   7  6  11  28:34   29
14. Tottenham               24   8  3  13  48:37   27
15. Everton                 24   6  9   9  25:30   27
16. West Ham                24   7  6  11  29:46   27
17. Wolverhampton           24   5  4  15  34:52   19
18. Leicester               24   4  5  15  25:53   17
19. Ipswich                 24   3  7  14  22:49   16
20. Southampton             24   2  3  19  18:54    9
