Izidi ženske odbojkarske srednjeevropske lige
Ljubljana, 12. februarja - Izidi četrtega turnirja ženske odbojkarske srednjeevropske lige in lestvica.
* Izidi: * torek, 11. februar: - Kaštela: Marina Kaštela - Cacit Volley 0:3 (-16, -14, -20) - sreda, 12. februar: - Zagreb: Dinamo Zagreb - OTP banka Branik 3:2 (19, -20, -23, 21, 12) - lestvica: Calcit Volley 5 5 0 15:2 15 Mladost Zagreb 5 4 1 12:6 11 Dinamo Zagreb 5 3 2 11:8 8 OTP banka Branik 5 2 3 9:10 7 Gen-I Volley 5 1 4 5:12 4 Marina Kaštela 5 0 5 1:15 0