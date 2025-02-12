Izidi ženske odbojkarske srednjeevropske lige

Ljubljana, 12. februarja - Izidi četrtega turnirja ženske odbojkarske srednjeevropske lige in lestvica.

* Izidi:
* torek, 11. februar:
- Kaštela:
Marina Kaštela - Cacit Volley          0:3 (-16, -14, -20)

- sreda, 12. februar:
- Zagreb:
Dinamo Zagreb - OTP banka Branik       3:2 (19, -20, -23, 21, 12)

- lestvica:
Calcit Volley     5   5   0  15:2   15
Mladost Zagreb    5   4   1  12:6   11
Dinamo Zagreb     5   3   2  11:8    8
OTP banka Branik  5   2   3   9:10   7
Gen-I Volley      5   1   4   5:12   4
Marina Kaštela    5   0   5   1:15   0
ic/ic
© STA, 2025