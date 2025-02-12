Izidi angleške nogometne lige
London, 12. februarja - Izidi 24. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.
* Izidi, 24. krog: - zaostala tekma 15. kroga: Everton - Liverpool 2:2 (1:1) - lestvica: 1. Liverpool 24 17 6 1 58:23 57 2. Arsenal 24 14 8 2 49:22 50 3. Nottingham Forest 24 14 5 5 40:27 47 4. Chelsea 24 12 7 5 47:31 43 5. Manchester City 24 12 5 7 48:35 41 6. Newcastle 24 12 5 7 42:29 41 7. Bournemouth 24 11 7 7 41:28 40 8. Aston Villa 24 10 7 7 34:37 37 9. Fulham 24 9 9 6 36:32 36 10. Brighton 24 8 10 6 35:38 34 11. Brentford 24 9 4 11 42:42 31 12. Crystal Palace 24 7 9 8 28:30 30 13. Manchester United 24 7 6 11 28:34 29 14. Tottenham 24 8 3 13 48:37 27 15. Everton 24 6 9 9 25:30 27 16. West Ham 24 7 6 11 29:46 27 17. Wolverhampton 24 5 4 15 34:52 19 18. Leicester 24 4 5 15 25:53 17 19. Ipswich 24 3 7 14 22:49 16 20. Southampton 24 2 3 19 18:54 9