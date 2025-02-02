Izidi angleške nogometne lige (2)
London, 2. februarja - Izidi 24. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (2).
* Izidi, 24. krog: - sobota, 1. februar: Nottingham Forest - Brighton 7:0 (3:0) Bournemouth - Liverpool 0:2 (0:0) Everton - Leicester 4:0 (3:0) Ipswich - Southampton 1:2 (1:1) Newcastle - Fulham 1:2 (1:0) Wolverhampton - Aston Villa 2:0 (1:0) - nedelja, 2. februar: Brentford - Tottenham 0:2 (0:1) Manchester United - Crystal Palace 0:2 (0:0) Arsenal - Manchester City 5:1 (1:0) - ponedeljek, 3. februar: 21.00 Chelsea - West Ham - lestvica: 1. Liverpool 23 17 5 1 56:21 56 2. Arsenal 24 14 8 2 49:22 50 3. Nottingham Forest 24 14 5 5 40:27 47 4. Manchester City 24 12 5 7 48:35 41 5. Newcastle 24 12 5 7 42:29 41 6. Chelsea 23 11 7 5 45:30 40 7. Bournemouth 24 11 7 7 41:28 40 8. Aston Villa 24 10 7 7 34:37 37 9. Fulham 24 9 9 6 36:32 36 10. Brighton 24 8 10 6 35:38 34 11. Brentford 24 9 4 11 42:42 31 12. Crystal Palace 24 7 9 8 28:30 30 13. Manchester United 24 7 6 11 28:34 29 14. Tottenham 24 8 3 13 48:37 27 15. West Ham 23 7 6 10 28:44 27 16. Everton 23 6 8 9 23:28 26 17. Wolverhampton 24 5 4 15 34:52 19 18. Leicester 24 4 5 15 25:53 17 19. Ipswich 24 3 7 14 22:49 16 20. Southampton 24 2 3 19 18:54 9