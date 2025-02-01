Izidi angleške nogometne lige (2)

London, 1. februarja - Izidi 24. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (2).

* Izidi, 24. krog:
- sobota, 1. februar:
Nottingham Forest - Brighton        7:0 (3:0)
Bournemouth - Liverpool             0:2 (0:0)
Everton - Leicester                 4:0 (3:0)
Ipswich - Southampton               1:2 (1:1)
Newcastle - Fulham                  1:2 (1:0)
18.30 Wolverhampton - Aston Villa

- nedelja, 2. februar:
15.00 Brentford - Tottenham
15.00 Manchester United - Crystal Palace
17.30 Arsenal - Manchester City
21.00 Chelsea - West Ham

- lestvica:
 1. Liverpool               23  17  5  1  56:21   56
 2. Arsenal                 23  13  8  2  44:21   47
 3. Nottingham Forest       24  14  5  5  40:27   47
 4. Manchester City         23  12  5  6  47:30   41
 5. Newcastle               24  12  5  7  42:29   41
 6. Chelsea                 23  11  7  5  45:30   40
 7. Bournemouth             24  11  7  7  41:28   40
 8. Aston Villa             23  10  7  6  34:35   37
 9. Fulham                  24   9  9  6  36:32   36
10. Brighton                24   8 10  6  35:38   34
11. Brentford               23   9  4 10  42:40   31
12. Manchester United       23   7  6 10  28:32   29
13. Crystal Palace          23   6  9  8  26:30   27
14. West Ham                23   7  6 10  28:44   27
15. Everton                 23   6  8  9  23:28   26
16. Tottenham               23   7  3 13  46:37   24
17. Leicester               24   4  5 15  25:53   17
18. Wolverhampton           23   4  4 15  32:52   16
19. Ipswich                 24   3  7 14  22:49   16
20. Southampton             24   2  3 19  18:54    9
