Izidi angleške nogometne lige (2)
London, 1. februarja - Izidi 24. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (2).
* Izidi, 24. krog: - sobota, 1. februar: Nottingham Forest - Brighton 7:0 (3:0) Bournemouth - Liverpool 0:2 (0:0) Everton - Leicester 4:0 (3:0) Ipswich - Southampton 1:2 (1:1) Newcastle - Fulham 1:2 (1:0) 18.30 Wolverhampton - Aston Villa - nedelja, 2. februar: 15.00 Brentford - Tottenham 15.00 Manchester United - Crystal Palace 17.30 Arsenal - Manchester City 21.00 Chelsea - West Ham - lestvica: 1. Liverpool 23 17 5 1 56:21 56 2. Arsenal 23 13 8 2 44:21 47 3. Nottingham Forest 24 14 5 5 40:27 47 4. Manchester City 23 12 5 6 47:30 41 5. Newcastle 24 12 5 7 42:29 41 6. Chelsea 23 11 7 5 45:30 40 7. Bournemouth 24 11 7 7 41:28 40 8. Aston Villa 23 10 7 6 34:35 37 9. Fulham 24 9 9 6 36:32 36 10. Brighton 24 8 10 6 35:38 34 11. Brentford 23 9 4 10 42:40 31 12. Manchester United 23 7 6 10 28:32 29 13. Crystal Palace 23 6 9 8 26:30 27 14. West Ham 23 7 6 10 28:44 27 15. Everton 23 6 8 9 23:28 26 16. Tottenham 23 7 3 13 46:37 24 17. Leicester 24 4 5 15 25:53 17 18. Wolverhampton 23 4 4 15 32:52 16 19. Ipswich 24 3 7 14 22:49 16 20. Southampton 24 2 3 19 18:54 9