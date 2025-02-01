Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)
London, 1. februarja - Izidi 23. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (1).
* Izidi, 23. krog: - sobota, 1. februar: Nottingham Forest - Brighton 7:0 (3:0) 16.00 Bournemouth - Liverpool 16.00 Everton - Leicester 16.00 Ipswich - Southampton 16.00 Newcastle - Ipswich Town 18.30 Wolverhampton - Aston Villa - nedelja, 2. februar: 15.00 Brentford - Tottenham 15.00 Manchester United - Crystal Palace 17.30 Arsenal - Manchester City 21.00 Chelsea - West Ham - lestvica: 1. Liverpool 22 16 5 1 54:21 53 2. Arsenal 23 13 8 2 44:21 47 3. Nottingham Forest 24 14 5 5 40:27 47 4. Manchester City 23 12 5 6 47:30 41 5. Newcastle 23 12 5 6 41:27 41 6. Chelsea 23 11 7 5 45:30 40 7. Bournemouth 23 11 7 6 41:26 40 8. Aston Villa 23 10 7 6 34:35 37 9. Brighton 24 8 10 6 35:38 34 10. Fulham 23 8 9 6 34:31 33 11. Brentford 23 9 4 10 42:40 31 12. Manchester United 23 7 6 10 28:32 29 13. Crystal Palace 23 6 9 8 26:30 27 14. West Ham 23 7 6 10 28:44 27 15. Tottenham 23 7 3 13 46:37 24 16. Everton 22 5 8 9 19:28 23 17. Leicester 23 4 5 14 25:49 17 18. Wolverhampton 23 4 4 15 32:52 16 19. Ipswich 23 3 7 13 21:47 16 20. Southampton 23 1 3 19 16:53 6