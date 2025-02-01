Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)

London, 1. februarja - Izidi 23. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (1).

* Izidi, 23. krog:
- sobota, 1. februar:
Nottingham Forest - Brighton        7:0 (3:0)
16.00 Bournemouth - Liverpool
16.00 Everton - Leicester
16.00 Ipswich - Southampton
16.00 Newcastle - Ipswich Town
18.30 Wolverhampton - Aston Villa

- nedelja, 2. februar:
15.00 Brentford - Tottenham
15.00 Manchester United - Crystal Palace
17.30 Arsenal - Manchester City
21.00 Chelsea - West Ham

- lestvica:
 1. Liverpool               22  16  5  1  54:21   53
 2. Arsenal                 23  13  8  2  44:21   47
 3. Nottingham Forest       24  14  5  5  40:27   47
 4. Manchester City         23  12  5  6  47:30   41
 5. Newcastle               23  12  5  6  41:27   41
 6. Chelsea                 23  11  7  5  45:30   40
 7. Bournemouth             23  11  7  6  41:26   40
 8. Aston Villa             23  10  7  6  34:35   37
 9. Brighton                24   8 10  6  35:38   34
10. Fulham                  23   8  9  6  34:31   33
11. Brentford               23   9  4 10  42:40   31
12. Manchester United       23   7  6 10  28:32   29
13. Crystal Palace          23   6  9  8  26:30   27
14. West Ham                23   7  6 10  28:44   27
15. Tottenham               23   7  3 13  46:37   24
16. Everton                 22   5  8  9  19:28   23
17. Leicester               23   4  5 14  25:49   17
18. Wolverhampton           23   4  4 15  32:52   16
19. Ipswich                 23   3  7 13  21:47   16
20. Southampton             23   1  3 19  16:53    6
ic/tb/ic
© STA, 2025