Izidi angleške nogometne lige

London, 20. januarja - Izidi 22. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.

* Izidi, 22. krog:
- sobota, 18. januar:
Newcastle - Bournemouth                  1:4 (1:2)
Brentford - Liverpool                    0:2 (0:0)
Leicester - Fulham                       0:2 (0:0)
West Ham - Crystal Palace                0:2 (0:0)
Arsenal - Aston Villa                    2:2 (1:0)

- nedelja, 19. januar:
Everton - Tottenham                      3:2 (3:0)
Manchester United - Brighton             1:3 (1:1)
Nottingham Forest - Southampton          3:2 (3:0)
Ipswich Town - Manchester City           0:6 (0:3)

- ponedeljek, 15. januar:
Chelsea - Wolverhampton                  3:1 (1:1)

- lestvica:
 1. Liverpool               21  15  5  1  50:20   50
 2. Arsenal                 22  12  8  2  41:19   44
 3. Nottingham Forest       22  13  5  4  33:22   44
 4. Chelsea                 22  11  7  4  44:27   40
 5. Manchester City         22  11  5  6  44:29   38
 6. Newcastle               22  11  5  6  38:26   38
 7. Bournemouth             22   9  7  6  36:26   37
 8. Aston Villa             22  10  6  6  33:34   36
 9. Brighton                22   8 10  4  35:31   34
10. Fulham                  22   8  9  5  34:30   33
11. Brentford               22   8  4 10  40:39   28
12. Crystal Palace          22   6  9  7  25:28   27
13. Manchester United       22   7  5 10  27:32   26
14. West Ham                22   7  5 10  27:43   26
15. Tottenham               22   7  3 12  45:35   24
16. Everton                 21   4  8  9  18:28   20
17. Ipswich                 22   3  7 12  20:43   16
18. Wolverhampton           22   4  4 14  32:51   16
19. Leicester               22   3  5 14  23:48   14
20. Southampton             22   1  3 18  15:50    6
© STA, 2025