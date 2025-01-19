Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)
London, 19. januarja - Izidi 22. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (1).
* Izidi, 21. krog: - sobota, 18. januarja: Newcastle - Bournemouth 1:4 (1:2) Brentford - Liverpool 0:2 (0:0) Leicester - Fulham 0:2 (0:0) West Ham - Crystal Palace 0:2 (0:0) Arsenal - Aston Villa 2:2 (1:0) - nedelja, 19. 1.: Everton - Tottenham 3:2 (3:0) Manchester United - Brighton 1:3 (1:1) Nottingham Forest - Southampton 3:2 (3:0) Ipswich Town - Manchester City 0:6 (0:3) - ponedeljek, 15. januarja: 21.00 Chelsea - Wolverhampton - lestvica: 1. Liverpool 21 15 5 1 50:20 50 2. Arsenal 22 12 8 2 41:19 44 3. Nottingham Forest 22 13 5 4 33:22 44 4. Manchester City 22 11 5 6 44:29 38 5. Newcastle 22 11 5 6 38:26 38 6. Chelsea 21 10 7 4 41:26 37 7. Bournemouth 22 9 7 6 36:26 37 8. Aston Villa 22 10 6 6 33:34 36 9. Brighton 22 8 10 4 35:31 34 10. Fulham 22 8 9 5 34:30 33 11. Brentford 22 8 4 10 40:39 28 12. Crystal Palace 22 6 9 7 25:28 27 13. Manchester United 22 7 5 10 27:32 26 14. West Ham 22 7 5 10 27:43 26 15. Tottenham 22 7 3 12 45:35 24 16. Everton 21 4 8 9 18:28 20 17. Ipswich 22 3 7 12 20:43 16 18. Wolverhampton 21 4 4 13 31:48 16 19. Leicester 22 3 5 14 23:48 14 20. Southampton 22 1 3 18 15:50 6