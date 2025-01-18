Izidi angleške nogometne lige (2)

London, 18. januarja - Izidi 22. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (2).

* Izidi, 21. krog:
- sobota, 18. januarja:
Newcastle - Bournemouth                  1:4 (1:2)
Brentford - Liverpool                    0:2 (0:0)
Leicester - Fulham                       0:2 (0:0)
West Ham - Crystal Palace                0:2 (0:0)
Arsenal - Aston Villa                    2:2 (1:0)

- nedelja, 19. 1.:
15.00 Everton - Tottenham
15.00 Manchester United - Brighton
15.00 Nottingham Forest - Southampton
17.30 Ipswich Town - Manchester City

- ponedeljek, 15. januarja:
21.00 Chelsea - Wolverhampton

- lestvica:
 1. Liverpool               21  15  5  1  50:20   50
 2. Arsenal                 22  12  8  2  41:19   44
 3. Nottingham Forest       21  12  5  4  30:20   41
 4. Newcastle               22  11  5  6  38:26   38
 5. Chelsea                 21  10  7  4  41:26   37
 6. Bournemouth             22   9  7  6  36:26   37
 7. Aston Villa             21  10  6  6  33:34   36
 8. Manchester City         21  10  5  6  38:29   35
 9. Fulham                  22   8  9  5  34:30   33
10. Brighton                21   7 10  4  32:29   31
11. Brentford               22   8  4 10  40:39   28
12. Crystal Palace          22   6  9  7  25:28   27
13. Manchester United       21   7  5  9  26:29   26
14. West Ham                22   7  5 10  27:43   26
15. Tottenham               21   7  3 11  43:32   24
16. Everton                 20   3  8  9  15:26   17
17. Ipswich                 21   3  7 11  20:37   16
18. Wolverhampton           21   4  4 13  31:48   16
19. Leicester               22   3  5 14  23:48   14
20. Southampton             21   1  3 17  13:47    6
