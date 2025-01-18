Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)
London, 18. januarja - Izidi 22. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (1).
* Izidi, 21. krog: - sobota, 18. januarja: Newcastle - Bournemouth 1:4 (1:2) Brentford - Liverpool 0:2 (0:0) Leicester - Fulham 0:2 (0:0) West Ham - Crystal Palace 0:2 (0:0) 18.30 Arsenal - Aston Villa - nedelja, 19. 1.: 15.00 Everton - Tottenham 15.00 Manchester United - Brighton 15.00 Nottingham Forest - Southampton 17.30 Ipswich Town - Manchester City - ponedeljek, 15. januarja: 21.00 Chelsea - Wolverhampton - lestvica: 1. Liverpool 21 15 5 1 50:20 50 2. Arsenal 21 12 7 2 41:19 43 3. Nottingham Forest 21 12 5 4 30:20 41 4. Newcastle 22 11 5 6 38:26 38 5. Chelsea 21 10 7 4 41:26 37 6. Bournemouth 22 9 7 6 36:26 37 7. Manchester City 21 10 5 6 38:29 35 8. Aston Villa 21 10 5 6 31:32 35 9. Fulham 22 8 9 5 34:30 33 10. Brighton 21 7 10 4 32:29 31 11. Brentford 22 8 4 10 40:39 28 12. Crystal Palace 22 6 9 7 25:28 27 13. Manchester United 21 7 5 9 26:29 26 14. West Ham 22 7 5 10 27:43 26 15. Tottenham 21 7 3 11 43:32 24 16. Everton 20 3 8 9 15:26 17 17. Ipswich 21 3 7 11 20:37 16 18. Wolverhampton 21 4 4 13 31:48 16 19. Leicester 22 3 5 14 23:48 14 20. Southampton 21 1 3 17 13:47 6