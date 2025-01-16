Izidi angleške nogometne lige
London, 16. januarja - Izidi 21. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.
* Izidi, 21. krog: - torek, 14. januarja: Brentford - Manchester City 2:2 (0:0) Chelsea - Bournemouth 2:2 (1:0) West Ham - Fulham 3:2 (2:0) Nottingham Forest - Liverpool 1:1 (1:0) - sreda, 15. januarja: Everton - Aston Villa 0:1 (0:1) Leicester - Crystal Palace 0:2 (0:0) Newcastle - Wolverhampton 3:0 (1:0) Arsenal - Tottenham 2:1 (2:1) - četrtek, 16. januarja: Ipswich Town - Brighton 0:2 (0:0) Manchester United - Southampton 3:1 (0:1) - lestvica: 1. Liverpool 20 14 5 1 48:20 47 2. Arsenal 21 12 7 2 41:19 43 3. Nottingham Forest 21 12 5 4 30:20 41 4. Newcastle 21 11 5 5 37:22 38 5. Chelsea 21 10 7 4 41:26 37 6. Manchester City 21 10 5 6 38:29 35 7. Aston Villa 21 10 5 6 31:32 35 8. Bournemouth 21 9 7 5 32:25 34 9. Brighton 21 7 10 4 32:29 31 10. Fulham 21 7 9 5 32:30 30 11. Brentford 21 8 4 9 40:37 28 12. Manchester United 21 7 5 9 26:29 26 13. West Ham 21 7 5 9 27:41 26 14. Tottenham 21 7 3 11 43:32 24 15. Crystal Palace 21 5 9 7 23:28 24 16. Everton 20 3 8 9 15:26 17 17. Ipswich 21 3 7 11 20:37 16 18. Wolverhampton 21 4 4 13 31:48 16 19. Leicester 21 3 5 13 23:46 14 20. Southampton 21 1 3 17 13:47 6