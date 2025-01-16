Izidi angleške nogometne lige

London, 16. januarja - Izidi 21. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.

* Izidi, 21. krog:
- torek, 14. januarja:
Brentford - Manchester City                2:2 (0:0)
Chelsea - Bournemouth                      2:2 (1:0)
West Ham - Fulham                          3:2 (2:0)
Nottingham Forest - Liverpool              1:1 (1:0)

- sreda, 15. januarja:
Everton - Aston Villa                      0:1 (0:1)
Leicester - Crystal Palace                 0:2 (0:0)
Newcastle - Wolverhampton                  3:0 (1:0)
Arsenal - Tottenham                        2:1 (2:1)

- četrtek, 16. januarja:
Ipswich Town - Brighton                    0:2 (0:0)
Manchester United - Southampton            3:1 (0:1)

- lestvica:
 1. Liverpool               20  14  5  1  48:20   47
 2. Arsenal                 21  12  7  2  41:19   43
 3. Nottingham Forest       21  12  5  4  30:20   41
 4. Newcastle               21  11  5  5  37:22   38
 5. Chelsea                 21  10  7  4  41:26   37
 6. Manchester City         21  10  5  6  38:29   35
 7. Aston Villa             21  10  5  6  31:32   35
 8. Bournemouth             21   9  7  5  32:25   34
 9. Brighton                21   7 10  4  32:29   31
10. Fulham                  21   7  9  5  32:30   30
11. Brentford               21   8  4  9  40:37   28
12. Manchester United       21   7  5  9  26:29   26
13. West Ham                21   7  5  9  27:41   26
14. Tottenham               21   7  3 11  43:32   24
15. Crystal Palace          21   5  9  7  23:28   24
16. Everton                 20   3  8  9  15:26   17
17. Ipswich                 21   3  7 11  20:37   16
18. Wolverhampton           21   4  4 13  31:48   16
19. Leicester               21   3  5 13  23:46   14
20. Southampton             21   1  3 17  13:47    6
