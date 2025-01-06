Izidi angleške nogometne lige
London, 6. januarja - Izidi 20. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.
* Izidi, 20. krog: - sobota, 4. januarja: Tottenham - Newcastle 1:2 (1:2) Bournemouth - Everton 1:0 (0:0) Aston Villa - Leicester 2:1 (0:0) Crystal Palace - Chelsea 1:1 (0:1) Southampton - Brentford 0:5 (0:1) Manchester City - West Ham 4:1 (2:0) Brighton - Arsenal 1:1 (0:1) - nedelja, 5. januar: Fulham - Ipswich Town 2:2 (0:1) Liverpool - Manchester United 2:2 (0:0) - ponedeljek 6. januar: Wolverhampton - Nottingham Forest 0:3 (0:2) - lestvica: 1. Liverpool 19 14 4 1 47:19 46 2. Arsenal 20 11 7 2 39:18 40 3. Nottingham Forest 20 12 4 4 29:19 40 4. Chelsea 20 10 6 4 39:24 36 5. Newcastle 20 10 5 5 34:22 35 6. Manchester City 20 10 4 6 36:27 34 7. Bournemouth 20 9 6 5 30:23 33 8. Aston Villa 20 9 5 6 30:32 32 9. Fulham 20 7 9 4 30:27 30 10. Brighton 20 6 10 4 30:29 28 11. Brentford 20 8 3 9 38:35 27 12. Tottenham 20 7 3 10 42:30 24 13. Manchester United 20 6 5 9 23:28 23 14. West Ham 20 6 5 9 24:39 23 15. Crystal Palace 20 4 9 7 21:28 21 16. Everton 19 3 8 8 15:25 17 17. Wolverhampton 20 4 4 12 31:45 16 18. Ipswich 20 3 7 10 20:35 16 19. Leicester 20 3 5 12 23:44 14 20. Southampton 20 1 3 16 12:44 6