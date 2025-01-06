Izidi angleške nogometne lige

London, 6. januarja - Izidi 20. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.

* Izidi, 20. krog:
- sobota, 4. januarja:
Tottenham - Newcastle                   1:2 (1:2)
Bournemouth - Everton                   1:0 (0:0)
Aston Villa - Leicester                 2:1 (0:0)
Crystal Palace - Chelsea                1:1 (0:1)
Southampton - Brentford                 0:5 (0:1)
Manchester City - West Ham              4:1 (2:0)
Brighton - Arsenal                      1:1 (0:1)

- nedelja, 5. januar:
Fulham - Ipswich Town                   2:2 (0:1)
Liverpool - Manchester United           2:2 (0:0)

- ponedeljek 6. januar:
Wolverhampton - Nottingham Forest       0:3 (0:2)

- lestvica:
 1. Liverpool               19 14  4  1  47:19   46
 2. Arsenal                 20 11  7  2  39:18   40
 3. Nottingham Forest       20 12  4  4  29:19   40
 4. Chelsea                 20 10  6  4  39:24   36
 5. Newcastle               20 10  5  5  34:22   35
 6. Manchester City         20 10  4  6  36:27   34
 7. Bournemouth             20  9  6  5  30:23   33
 8. Aston Villa             20  9  5  6  30:32   32
 9. Fulham                  20  7  9  4  30:27   30
10. Brighton                20  6 10  4  30:29   28
11. Brentford               20  8  3  9  38:35   27
12. Tottenham               20  7  3 10  42:30   24
13. Manchester United       20  6  5  9  23:28   23
14. West Ham                20  6  5  9  24:39   23
15. Crystal Palace          20  4  9  7  21:28   21
16. Everton                 19  3  8  8  15:25   17
17. Wolverhampton           20  4  4 12  31:45   16
18. Ipswich                 20  3  7 10  20:35   16
19. Leicester               20  3  5 12  23:44   14
20. Southampton             20  1  3 16  12:44    6
