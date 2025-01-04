Izidi angleške nogometne lige (3)

London, 4. januarja - Izidi 20. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (3).

* Izidi, 20. krog:
- sobota, 4. januarja:
Tottenham - Newcastle               1:2 (1:2)
Bournemouth - Everton               1:0 (0:0)
Aston Villa - Leicester             2:1 (0:0)
Crystal Palace - Chelsea            1:1 (0:1)
Southampton - Brentford             0:5 (0:1)
Manchester City - West Ham          4:1 (2:0)
Brighton - Arsenal                  1:1 (0:1)


- nedelja, 5. januar:
15.00 Fulham - Ipswich Town
17.30 Liverpool - Manchester United

- ponedeljek 6. januar:
21.00 Wolverhampton - Nottingham Forest

- lestvica:
 1. Liverpool               18 14  3  1  45:17   45
 2. Arsenal                 20 11  7  2  39:18   40
 3. Nottingham Forest       19 11  4  4  26:19   37
 4. Chelsea                 20 10  6  4  39:24   36
 5. Newcastle               20 10  5  5  34:22   35
 6. Manchester City         20 10  4  6  36:27   34
 7. Bournemouth             20  9  6  5  30:23   33
 8. Aston Villa             20  9  5  6  30:32   32
 9. Fulham                  19  7  8  4  28:25   29
10. Brighton                20  6 10  4  30:29   28
11. Brentford               20  8  3  9  38:35   27
12. Tottenham               20  7  3 10  42:30   24
13. West Ham                20  6  5  9  24:39   23
14. Manchester United       19  6  4  9  21:26   22
15. Crystal Palace          20  4  9  7  21:28   21
16. Everton                 19  3  8  8  15:25   17
17. Wolverhampton           19  4  4 11  31:42   16
18. Ipswich                 19  3  6 10  18:33   15
19. Leicester               20  3  5 12  23:44   14
20. Southampton             20  1  3 16  12:44    6
