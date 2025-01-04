Izidi angleške nogometne lige (3)
London, 4. januarja - Izidi 20. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (3).
* Izidi, 20. krog: - sobota, 4. januarja: Tottenham - Newcastle 1:2 (1:2) Bournemouth - Everton 1:0 (0:0) Aston Villa - Leicester 2:1 (0:0) Crystal Palace - Chelsea 1:1 (0:1) Southampton - Brentford 0:5 (0:1) Manchester City - West Ham 4:1 (2:0) Brighton - Arsenal 1:1 (0:1) - nedelja, 5. januar: 15.00 Fulham - Ipswich Town 17.30 Liverpool - Manchester United - ponedeljek 6. januar: 21.00 Wolverhampton - Nottingham Forest - lestvica: 1. Liverpool 18 14 3 1 45:17 45 2. Arsenal 20 11 7 2 39:18 40 3. Nottingham Forest 19 11 4 4 26:19 37 4. Chelsea 20 10 6 4 39:24 36 5. Newcastle 20 10 5 5 34:22 35 6. Manchester City 20 10 4 6 36:27 34 7. Bournemouth 20 9 6 5 30:23 33 8. Aston Villa 20 9 5 6 30:32 32 9. Fulham 19 7 8 4 28:25 29 10. Brighton 20 6 10 4 30:29 28 11. Brentford 20 8 3 9 38:35 27 12. Tottenham 20 7 3 10 42:30 24 13. West Ham 20 6 5 9 24:39 23 14. Manchester United 19 6 4 9 21:26 22 15. Crystal Palace 20 4 9 7 21:28 21 16. Everton 19 3 8 8 15:25 17 17. Wolverhampton 19 4 4 11 31:42 16 18. Ipswich 19 3 6 10 18:33 15 19. Leicester 20 3 5 12 23:44 14 20. Southampton 20 1 3 16 12:44 6