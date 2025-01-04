Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)
London, 4. januarja - Izidi 20. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (1).
* Izidi, 20. krog: - sobota, 4. januarja: Tottenham - Newcastle 1:2 (1:2) 16.00 Bournemouth - Everton 16.00 Astno Villa - Leicester 16.00 Crystal Palace - Chelsea 16.00 Southampton - Brentford 16.00 Manchester City - West Ham 18.30 Brighton - Arsenal - nedelja, 5. januar: 15.00 Fulham - Ipswich Town 17.30 Liverpool - Manchester United - ponedeljek 6. januar: 21.00 Wolverhampton - Nottingham Forest - lestvica: 1. Liverpool 18 14 3 1 45:17 45 2. Arsenal 19 11 6 2 38:17 39 3. Nottingham Forest 19 11 4 4 26:19 37 4. Chelsea 19 10 5 4 38:23 35 5. Newcastle 20 10 5 5 34:22 35 6. Manchester City 19 9 4 6 32:26 31 7. Bournemouth 19 8 6 5 29:23 30 8. Fulham 19 7 8 4 28:25 29 9. Aston Villa 19 8 5 6 28:31 29 10. Brighton 19 6 9 4 29:28 27 11. Tottenham 20 7 3 10 42:30 24 12. Brentford 19 7 3 9 33:35 24 13. West Ham 19 6 5 8 23:35 23 14. Manchester United 19 6 4 9 21:26 22 15. Crystal Palace 19 4 8 7 20:27 20 16. Everton 18 3 8 7 15:24 17 17. Wolverhampton 19 4 4 11 31:42 16 18. Ipswich 19 3 6 10 18:33 15 19. Leicester 19 3 5 11 22:42 14 20. Southampton 19 1 3 15 12:39 6