Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)

London, 4. januarja - Izidi 20. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (1).

* Izidi, 20. krog:
- sobota, 4. januarja:
Tottenham - Newcastle               1:2 (1:2)
16.00 Bournemouth - Everton
16.00 Astno Villa - Leicester
16.00 Crystal Palace - Chelsea
16.00 Southampton - Brentford
16.00 Manchester City - West Ham
18.30 Brighton - Arsenal

- nedelja, 5. januar:
15.00 Fulham - Ipswich Town
17.30 Liverpool - Manchester United

- ponedeljek 6. januar:
21.00 Wolverhampton - Nottingham Forest

- lestvica:
 1. Liverpool               18 14  3  1  45:17   45
 2. Arsenal                 19 11  6  2  38:17   39
 3. Nottingham Forest       19 11  4  4  26:19   37
 4. Chelsea                 19 10  5  4  38:23   35
 5. Newcastle               20 10  5  5  34:22   35
 6. Manchester City         19  9  4  6  32:26   31
 7. Bournemouth             19  8  6  5  29:23   30
 8. Fulham                  19  7  8  4  28:25   29
 9. Aston Villa             19  8  5  6  28:31   29
10. Brighton                19  6  9  4  29:28   27
11. Tottenham               20  7  3 10  42:30   24
12. Brentford               19  7  3  9  33:35   24
13. West Ham                19  6  5  8  23:35   23
14. Manchester United       19  6  4  9  21:26   22
15. Crystal Palace          19  4  8  7  20:27   20
16. Everton                 18  3  8  7  15:24   17
17. Wolverhampton           19  4  4 11  31:42   16
18. Ipswich                 19  3  6 10  18:33   15
19. Leicester               19  3  5 11  22:42   14
20. Southampton             19  1  3 15  12:39    6
