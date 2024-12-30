Izidi angleške nogometne lige
London, 30. decembra - Izidi 19. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.
* Izidi, 19. krog: - nedelja, 29. december: Leicester - Manchester City 0:2 (0:1) Crystal Palace - Southampton 2:1 (1:1) Everton - Nottingham Forest 0:2 (0:1) Fulham - Bournemouth 2:2 (1:0) Tottenham - Wolverhampton 2:2 (1:1) West Ham - Liverpool 0:5 (0:3) - ponedeljek, 30. december: Ipswich Town - Chelsea 2:0 (1:0) Aston Villa - Brighton 2:2 (1:1) Manchester United - Newcastle 0:2 (0:2) - sreda 1. januar: 18.30 Brentford - Arsenal - lestvica: 1. Liverpool 18 14 3 1 45:17 45 2. Nottingham Forest 19 11 4 4 26:19 37 3. Arsenal 18 10 6 2 35:16 36 4. Chelsea 19 10 5 4 38:23 35 5. Newcastle 19 9 5 5 32:21 32 6. Manchester City 19 9 4 6 32:26 31 7. Bournemouth 19 8 6 5 29:23 30 8. Fulham 19 7 8 4 28:25 29 9. Aston Villa 19 8 5 6 28:31 29 10. Brighton 19 6 9 4 29:28 27 11. Tottenham 19 7 3 9 41:28 24 12. Brentford 18 7 3 8 32:32 24 13. West Ham 19 6 5 8 23:35 23 14. Manchester United 19 6 4 9 21:26 22 15. Crystal Palace 19 4 8 7 20:27 20 16. Everton 18 3 8 7 15:24 17 17. Wolverhampton 19 4 4 11 31:42 16 18. Ipswich 19 3 6 10 18:33 15 19. Leicester 19 3 5 11 22:42 14 20. Southampton 19 1 3 15 12:39 6