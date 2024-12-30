Izidi angleške nogometne lige

London, 30. decembra - Izidi 19. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.

* Izidi, 19. krog:
- nedelja, 29. december:
Leicester - Manchester City          0:2 (0:1)
Crystal Palace - Southampton         2:1 (1:1)
Everton - Nottingham Forest          0:2 (0:1)
Fulham - Bournemouth                 2:2 (1:0)
Tottenham - Wolverhampton            2:2 (1:1)
West Ham - Liverpool                 0:5 (0:3)

- ponedeljek, 30. december:
Ipswich Town - Chelsea               2:0 (1:0)
Aston Villa - Brighton               2:2 (1:1)
Manchester United - Newcastle        0:2 (0:2)

- sreda 1. januar:
18.30 Brentford - Arsenal

- lestvica:
 1. Liverpool               18 14  3  1  45:17   45
 2. Nottingham Forest       19 11  4  4  26:19   37
 3. Arsenal                 18 10  6  2  35:16   36
 4. Chelsea                 19 10  5  4  38:23   35
 5. Newcastle               19  9  5  5  32:21   32
 6. Manchester City         19  9  4  6  32:26   31
 7. Bournemouth             19  8  6  5  29:23   30
 8. Fulham                  19  7  8  4  28:25   29
 9. Aston Villa             19  8  5  6  28:31   29
10. Brighton                19  6  9  4  29:28   27
11. Tottenham               19  7  3  9  41:28   24
12. Brentford               18  7  3  8  32:32   24
13. West Ham                19  6  5  8  23:35   23
14. Manchester United       19  6  4  9  21:26   22
15. Crystal Palace          19  4  8  7  20:27   20
16. Everton                 18  3  8  7  15:24   17
17. Wolverhampton           19  4  4 11  31:42   16
18. Ipswich                 19  3  6 10  18:33   15
19. Leicester               19  3  5 11  22:42   14
20. Southampton             19  1  3 15  12:39    6
