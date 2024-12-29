Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)

London, 29. decembra - Izidi 18. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (1).

* Izidi, 19. krog:
- nedelja, 29. december:
Leicester - Manchester City          0:2 (0:1)
Crystal Palace - Southampton         2:1 (1:1)
Everton - Nottingham Forest          0:2 (0:1)
Fulham - Bournemouth                 2:2 (1:0)
Tottenham - Wolverhampton            2:2 (1:1)
18.15 West Ham - Liverpool

- ponedeljek, 30. december:
20.45 Ipswich Town - Chelsea
20.45 Aston Villa - Brighton
21.00 Manchester United - Newcastle

- sreda 1. januar:
18.30 Brentford - Arsenal

- lestvica:
 1. Liverpool               17 13  3  1  40:17   42
 2. Nottingham Forest       19 11  4  4  26:19   37
 3. Arsenal                 18 10  6  2  35:16   36
 4. Chelsea                 18 10  5  3  38:21   35
 5. Manchester City         19  9  4  6  32:26   31
 6. Bournemouth             19  8  6  5  29:23   30
 7. Newcastle               18  8  5  5  30:21   29
 8. Fulham                  19  7  8  4  28:25   29
 9. Aston Villa             18  8  4  6  26:29   28
10. Brighton                18  6  8  4  27:26   26
11. Tottenham               19  7  3  9  41:28   24
12. Brentford               18  7  3  8  32:32   24
13. West Ham                18  6  5  7  23:30   23
14. Manchester United       18  6  4  8  21:24   22
15. Crystal Palace          19  4  8  7  20:27   20
16. Everton                 18  3  8  7  15:24   17
17. Wolverhampton           19  4  4 11  31:42   16
18. Leicester               19  3  5 11  22:42   14
19. Ipswich                 18  2  6 10  16:33   12
20. Southampton             19  1  3 15  12:39    6
ic/tb/ic
© STA, 2024