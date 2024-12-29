Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)
London, 29. decembra - Izidi 18. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (1).
* Izidi, 19. krog: - nedelja, 29. december: Leicester - Manchester City 0:2 (0:1) Crystal Palace - Southampton 2:1 (1:1) Everton - Nottingham Forest 0:2 (0:1) Fulham - Bournemouth 2:2 (1:0) Tottenham - Wolverhampton 2:2 (1:1) 18.15 West Ham - Liverpool - ponedeljek, 30. december: 20.45 Ipswich Town - Chelsea 20.45 Aston Villa - Brighton 21.00 Manchester United - Newcastle - sreda 1. januar: 18.30 Brentford - Arsenal - lestvica: 1. Liverpool 17 13 3 1 40:17 42 2. Nottingham Forest 19 11 4 4 26:19 37 3. Arsenal 18 10 6 2 35:16 36 4. Chelsea 18 10 5 3 38:21 35 5. Manchester City 19 9 4 6 32:26 31 6. Bournemouth 19 8 6 5 29:23 30 7. Newcastle 18 8 5 5 30:21 29 8. Fulham 19 7 8 4 28:25 29 9. Aston Villa 18 8 4 6 26:29 28 10. Brighton 18 6 8 4 27:26 26 11. Tottenham 19 7 3 9 41:28 24 12. Brentford 18 7 3 8 32:32 24 13. West Ham 18 6 5 7 23:30 23 14. Manchester United 18 6 4 8 21:24 22 15. Crystal Palace 19 4 8 7 20:27 20 16. Everton 18 3 8 7 15:24 17 17. Wolverhampton 19 4 4 11 31:42 16 18. Leicester 19 3 5 11 22:42 14 19. Ipswich 18 2 6 10 16:33 12 20. Southampton 19 1 3 15 12:39 6