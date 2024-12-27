Izidi angleške nogometne lige

London, 27. decembra - Izidi 18. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.

* Izidi, 18. krog:
- četrtek, 26. december:
Manchester City - Everton                   1:1 (1:1)
Bournemouth - Crystal Palace                0:0
Chelsea - Fulham                            1:2 (1:0)
Southampton - West Ham                      0:1 (0:0)
Newcastle - Aston Villa                     3:0 (1:0)
Nottingham Forest - Tottenham               1:0 (1:0)
Wolverhampton - Manchester United           2:0 (0:0)
Liverpool - Leicester                       3:1 (1:1)

- petek, 27. december:
Brighton - Brentford                        0:0
Arsenal - Ipswich Town                      1:0 (1:0)

- lestvica:
 1. Liverpool               17 13  3  1  40:17   42
 2. Arsenal                 18 10  6  2  35:16   36
 3. Chelsea                 18 10  5  3  38:21   35
 4. Nottingham Forest       18 10  4  4  24:19   34
 5. Newcastle               18  8  5  5  30:21   29
 6. Bournemouth             18  8  5  5  27:21   29
 7. Manchester City         18  8  4  6  30:26   28
 8. Fulham                  18  7  7  4  26:23   28
 9. Aston Villa             18  8  4  6  26:29   28
10. Brighton                18  6  8  4  27:26   26
11. Brentford               18  7  3  8  32:32   24
12. Tottenham               18  7  2  9  39:26   23
13. West Ham                18  6  5  7  23:30   23
14. Manchester United       18  6  4  8  21:24   22
15. Everton                 17  3  8  6  15:22   17
16. Crystal Palace          18  3  8  7  18:26   17
17. Wolverhampton           18  4  3 11  29:40   15
18. Leicester               18  3  5 10  22:40   14
19. Ipswich                 18  2  6 10  16:33   12
20. Southampton             18  1  3 14  11:37    6
