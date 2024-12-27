Izidi angleške nogometne lige
London, 27. decembra - Izidi 18. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.
* Izidi, 18. krog: - četrtek, 26. december: Manchester City - Everton 1:1 (1:1) Bournemouth - Crystal Palace 0:0 Chelsea - Fulham 1:2 (1:0) Southampton - West Ham 0:1 (0:0) Newcastle - Aston Villa 3:0 (1:0) Nottingham Forest - Tottenham 1:0 (1:0) Wolverhampton - Manchester United 2:0 (0:0) Liverpool - Leicester 3:1 (1:1) - petek, 27. december: Brighton - Brentford 0:0 Arsenal - Ipswich Town 1:0 (1:0) - lestvica: 1. Liverpool 17 13 3 1 40:17 42 2. Arsenal 18 10 6 2 35:16 36 3. Chelsea 18 10 5 3 38:21 35 4. Nottingham Forest 18 10 4 4 24:19 34 5. Newcastle 18 8 5 5 30:21 29 6. Bournemouth 18 8 5 5 27:21 29 7. Manchester City 18 8 4 6 30:26 28 8. Fulham 18 7 7 4 26:23 28 9. Aston Villa 18 8 4 6 26:29 28 10. Brighton 18 6 8 4 27:26 26 11. Brentford 18 7 3 8 32:32 24 12. Tottenham 18 7 2 9 39:26 23 13. West Ham 18 6 5 7 23:30 23 14. Manchester United 18 6 4 8 21:24 22 15. Everton 17 3 8 6 15:22 17 16. Crystal Palace 18 3 8 7 18:26 17 17. Wolverhampton 18 4 3 11 29:40 15 18. Leicester 18 3 5 10 22:40 14 19. Ipswich 18 2 6 10 16:33 12 20. Southampton 18 1 3 14 11:37 6