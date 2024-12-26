Izidi angleške nogometne lige (3)
London, 26. decembra - Izidi 18. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (3).
* Izidi, 18. krog: - četrtek, 26. december: Manchester City - Everton 1:1 (1:1) Bournemouth - Crystal Palace 0:0 Chelsea - Fulham 1:2 (1:0) Southampton - West Ham 0:1 (0:0) Newcastle - Aston Villa 3:0 (1:0) Nottingham Forest - Tottenham 1:0 (1:0) Wolverhampton - Manchester United 2:0 (0:0) Liverpool - Leicester 3:1 (1:1) - nedelja, 22. december: 20.30 Brighton - Brentford 21.15 Arsenal - Ipswich Town - lestvica: 1. Liverpool 17 13 3 1 40:17 42 2. Chelsea 18 10 5 3 38:21 35 3. Nottingham Forest 18 10 4 4 24:19 34 4. Arsenal 17 9 6 2 34:16 33 5. Newcastle 18 8 5 5 30:21 29 6. Bournemouth 18 8 5 5 27:21 29 7. Manchester City 18 8 4 6 30:26 28 8. Fulham 18 7 7 4 26:23 28 9. Aston Villa 18 8 4 6 26:29 28 10. Brighton 17 6 7 4 27:26 25 11. Tottenham 18 7 2 9 39:26 23 12. Brentford 17 7 2 8 32:32 23 13. West Ham 18 6 5 7 23:30 23 14. Manchester United 18 6 4 8 21:24 22 15. Everton 17 3 8 6 15:22 17 16. Crystal Palace 18 3 8 7 18:26 17 17. Wolverhampton 18 4 3 11 29:40 15 18. Leicester 18 3 5 10 22:40 14 19. Ipswich 17 2 6 9 16:32 12 20. Southampton 18 1 3 14 11:37 6