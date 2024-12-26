Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)

London, 26. decembra - Izidi 18. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (1).

* Izidi, 18. krog:
- četrtek, 26. december:
Manchester City - Everton                   1:1 (1:1)
Bournemouth - Crystal Palace
Chelsea - Fulham
Southampton - West Ham
Newcastle - Aston Villa
Nottingham Forest - Tottenham
18.30 Wolverhampton - Manchester United
21.00 Liverpool - Leicester


- nedelja, 22. december:
20.30 Brighton - Brentford
21.15 Arsenal - Ipswich Town

- lestvica:
 1. Liverpool               16 12  3  1  37:16   39
 2. Chelsea                 17 10  5  2  37:19   35
 3. Arsenal                 17  9  6  2  34:16   33
 4. Nottingham Forest       17  9  4  4  23:19   31
 5. Bournemouth             17  8  4  5  27:21   28
 6. Manchester City         18  8  4  6  30:26   28
 7. Aston Villa             17  8  4  5  26:26   28
 8. Newcastle               17  7  5  5  27:21   26
 9. Fulham                  17  6  7  4  24:22   25
10. Brighton                17  6  7  4  27:26   25
11. Tottenham               17  7  2  8  39:25   23
12. Brentford               17  7  2  8  32:32   23
13. Manchester United       17  6  4  7  21:22   22
14. West Ham                17  5  5  7  22:30   20
15. Everton                 17  3  8  6  15:22   17
16. Crystal Palace          17  3  7  7  18:26   16
17. Leicester               17  3  5  9  21:37   14
18. Wolverhampton           17  3  3 11  27:40   12
19. Ipswich                 17  2  6  9  16:32   12
20. Southampton             17  1  3 13  11:36    6
