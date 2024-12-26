Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)
London, 26. decembra - Izidi 18. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (1).
* Izidi, 18. krog: - četrtek, 26. december: Manchester City - Everton 1:1 (1:1) Bournemouth - Crystal Palace Chelsea - Fulham Southampton - West Ham Newcastle - Aston Villa Nottingham Forest - Tottenham 18.30 Wolverhampton - Manchester United 21.00 Liverpool - Leicester - nedelja, 22. december: 20.30 Brighton - Brentford 21.15 Arsenal - Ipswich Town - lestvica: 1. Liverpool 16 12 3 1 37:16 39 2. Chelsea 17 10 5 2 37:19 35 3. Arsenal 17 9 6 2 34:16 33 4. Nottingham Forest 17 9 4 4 23:19 31 5. Bournemouth 17 8 4 5 27:21 28 6. Manchester City 18 8 4 6 30:26 28 7. Aston Villa 17 8 4 5 26:26 28 8. Newcastle 17 7 5 5 27:21 26 9. Fulham 17 6 7 4 24:22 25 10. Brighton 17 6 7 4 27:26 25 11. Tottenham 17 7 2 8 39:25 23 12. Brentford 17 7 2 8 32:32 23 13. Manchester United 17 6 4 7 21:22 22 14. West Ham 17 5 5 7 22:30 20 15. Everton 17 3 8 6 15:22 17 16. Crystal Palace 17 3 7 7 18:26 16 17. Leicester 17 3 5 9 21:37 14 18. Wolverhampton 17 3 3 11 27:40 12 19. Ipswich 17 2 6 9 16:32 12 20. Southampton 17 1 3 13 11:36 6