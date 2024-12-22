Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)

London, 22. decembra - Izidi 17. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (1).

* Izidi, 17. krog:
- sobota, 21. december:
Aston Villa - Manchester City         2:1 (1:0)
Brentford - Nottingham Forest         0:2 (0:1)
Ipswich Town - Newcastle              0:4 (0:3)
West Ham - Brighton                   1:1 (0:0)
Crystal Palace - Arsenal              1:5 (1:3)

- nedelja, 22. december:
Everton - Chelsea                     0:0
Fulham - Southampton                  0:0
Leicester City - Wolverhampton        0:3 (0:3)
Manchester United - Bournemouth       0:3 (0:1)
17.30 Tottenham - Liverpool

- lestvica:
 1. Liverpool               15 11  3  1  31:13   36
 2. Chelsea                 17 10  5  2  37:19   35
 3. Arsenal                 17  9  6  2  34:16   33
 4. Nottingham Forest       17  9  4  4  23:19   31
 5. Bournemouth             17  8  4  5  27:21   28
 6. Aston Villa             17  8  4  5  26:26   28
 7. Manchester City         17  8  3  6  29:25   27
 8. Newcastle               17  7  5  5  27:21   26
 9. Fulham                  17  6  7  4  24:22   25
10. Brighton                17  6  7  4  27:26   25
11. Tottenham               16  7  2  7  36:19   23
12. Brentford               17  7  2  8  32:32   23
13. Manchester United       17  6  4  7  21:22   22
14. West Ham                17  5  5  7  22:30   20
15. Everton                 16  3  7  6  14:21   16
16. Crystal Palace          17  3  7  7  18:26   16
17. Leicester               17  3  5  9  21:37   14
18. Wolverhampton           17  3  3 11  27:40   12
19. Ipswich                 17  2  6  9  16:32   12
20. Southampton             17  1  3 13  11:36    6
ic/lr/tb/ic
© STA, 2024