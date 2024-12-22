Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)
London, 22. decembra - Izidi 17. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (1).
* Izidi, 17. krog: - sobota, 21. december: Aston Villa - Manchester City 2:1 (1:0) Brentford - Nottingham Forest 0:2 (0:1) Ipswich Town - Newcastle 0:4 (0:3) West Ham - Brighton 1:1 (0:0) Crystal Palace - Arsenal 1:5 (1:3) - nedelja, 22. december: Everton - Chelsea 0:0 Fulham - Southampton 0:0 Leicester City - Wolverhampton 0:3 (0:3) Manchester United - Bournemouth 0:3 (0:1) 17.30 Tottenham - Liverpool - lestvica: 1. Liverpool 15 11 3 1 31:13 36 2. Chelsea 17 10 5 2 37:19 35 3. Arsenal 17 9 6 2 34:16 33 4. Nottingham Forest 17 9 4 4 23:19 31 5. Bournemouth 17 8 4 5 27:21 28 6. Aston Villa 17 8 4 5 26:26 28 7. Manchester City 17 8 3 6 29:25 27 8. Newcastle 17 7 5 5 27:21 26 9. Fulham 17 6 7 4 24:22 25 10. Brighton 17 6 7 4 27:26 25 11. Tottenham 16 7 2 7 36:19 23 12. Brentford 17 7 2 8 32:32 23 13. Manchester United 17 6 4 7 21:22 22 14. West Ham 17 5 5 7 22:30 20 15. Everton 16 3 7 6 14:21 16 16. Crystal Palace 17 3 7 7 18:26 16 17. Leicester 17 3 5 9 21:37 14 18. Wolverhampton 17 3 3 11 27:40 12 19. Ipswich 17 2 6 9 16:32 12 20. Southampton 17 1 3 13 11:36 6