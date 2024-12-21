Izidi angleške nogometne lige (2)

London, 21. decembra - Izidi 17. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (2).

* Izidi, 17. krog:
- sobota, 21. december:
Aston Villa - Manchester City         2:1 (1:0)
Brentford - Nottingham Forest         0:2 (0:1)
Ipswich Town - Newcastle              0:4 (0:3)
West Ham - Brighton                   1:1 (0:0)
18.30 Crystal Palace - Arsenal

- nedelja, 22. december:
15.00 Everton - Chelsea
15.00 Fulham - Southampton
15.00 Leicester City - Wolverhampton
15.00 Manchester United - Bournemouth
17.30 Tottenham - Liverpool

- lestvica:
 1. Liverpool               15 11  3  1  31:13   36
 2. Chelsea                 16 10  4  2  37:19   34
 3. Nottingham Forest       17  9  4  4  23:19   31
 4. Arsenal                 16  8  6  2  29:15   30
 5. Aston Villa             17  8  4  5  26:26   28
 6. Manchester City         17  8  3  6  29:25   27
 7. Newcastle               17  7  5  5  27:21   26
 8. Bournemouth             16  7  4  5  24:21   25
 9. Brighton                17  6  7  4  27:26   25
10. Fulham                  16  6  6  4  24:22   24
11. Tottenham               16  7  2  7  36:19   23
12. Brentford               17  7  2  8  32:32   23
13. Manchester United       16  6  4  6  21:19   22
14. West Ham                17  5  5  7  22:30   20
15. Crystal Palace          16  3  7  6  17:21   16
16. Everton                 15  3  6  6  14:21   15
17. Leicester               16  3  5  8  21:34   14
18. Ipswich                 17  2  6  9  16:32   12
19. Wolverhampton           16  2  3 11  24:40    9
20. Southampton             16  1  2 13  11:36    5
ic/lr/tb/ic
