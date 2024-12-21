Izidi angleške nogometne lige (2)
London, 21. decembra - Izidi 17. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (2).
* Izidi, 17. krog: - sobota, 21. december: Aston Villa - Manchester City 2:1 (1:0) Brentford - Nottingham Forest 0:2 (0:1) Ipswich Town - Newcastle 0:4 (0:3) West Ham - Brighton 1:1 (0:0) 18.30 Crystal Palace - Arsenal - nedelja, 22. december: 15.00 Everton - Chelsea 15.00 Fulham - Southampton 15.00 Leicester City - Wolverhampton 15.00 Manchester United - Bournemouth 17.30 Tottenham - Liverpool - lestvica: 1. Liverpool 15 11 3 1 31:13 36 2. Chelsea 16 10 4 2 37:19 34 3. Nottingham Forest 17 9 4 4 23:19 31 4. Arsenal 16 8 6 2 29:15 30 5. Aston Villa 17 8 4 5 26:26 28 6. Manchester City 17 8 3 6 29:25 27 7. Newcastle 17 7 5 5 27:21 26 8. Bournemouth 16 7 4 5 24:21 25 9. Brighton 17 6 7 4 27:26 25 10. Fulham 16 6 6 4 24:22 24 11. Tottenham 16 7 2 7 36:19 23 12. Brentford 17 7 2 8 32:32 23 13. Manchester United 16 6 4 6 21:19 22 14. West Ham 17 5 5 7 22:30 20 15. Crystal Palace 16 3 7 6 17:21 16 16. Everton 15 3 6 6 14:21 15 17. Leicester 16 3 5 8 21:34 14 18. Ipswich 17 2 6 9 16:32 12 19. Wolverhampton 16 2 3 11 24:40 9 20. Southampton 16 1 2 13 11:36 5