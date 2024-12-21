Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)

London, 21. decembra - Izidi 16. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (1).

* Izidi, 16. krog:
- sobota, 21. december:
Aston Villa - Manchester City         2:1 (1:0)
16.00 Brentford - Nottingham Forest
16.00 Ipswich Town - Newcastle
16.00 West Ham - Brighton
18.30 Crystal Palace - Arsenal

- nedelja, 22. december:
15.00 Everton - Chelsea
15.00 Fulham - Southampton
15.00 Leicester City - Wolverhampton
15.00 Manchester United - Bournemouth
17.30 Tottenham - Liverpool

- lestvica:
 1. Liverpool               15 11  3  1  31:13   36
 2. Chelsea                 16 10  4  2  37:19   34
 3. Arsenal                 16  8  6  2  29:15   30
 4. Nottingham Forest       16  8  4  4  21:19   28
 5. Aston Villa             17  8  4  5  26:26   28
 6. Manchester City         17  8  3  6  29:25   27
 7. Bournemouth             16  7  4  5  24:21   25
 8. Fulham                  16  6  6  4  24:22   24
 9. Brighton                16  6  6  4  26:25   24
10. Tottenham               16  7  2  7  36:19   23
11. Brentford               16  7  2  7  32:30   23
12. Newcastle               16  6  5  5  23:21   23
13. Manchester United       16  6  4  6  21:19   22
14. West Ham                16  5  4  7  21:29   19
15. Crystal Palace          16  3  7  6  17:21   16
16. Everton                 15  3  6  6  14:21   15
17. Leicester               16  3  5  8  21:34   14
18. Ipswich                 16  2  6  8  16:28   12
19. Wolverhampton           16  2  3 11  24:40    9
20. Southampton             16  1  2 13  11:36    5
