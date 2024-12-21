Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)
London, 21. decembra - Izidi 16. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (1).
* Izidi, 16. krog: - sobota, 21. december: Aston Villa - Manchester City 2:1 (1:0) 16.00 Brentford - Nottingham Forest 16.00 Ipswich Town - Newcastle 16.00 West Ham - Brighton 18.30 Crystal Palace - Arsenal - nedelja, 22. december: 15.00 Everton - Chelsea 15.00 Fulham - Southampton 15.00 Leicester City - Wolverhampton 15.00 Manchester United - Bournemouth 17.30 Tottenham - Liverpool - lestvica: 1. Liverpool 15 11 3 1 31:13 36 2. Chelsea 16 10 4 2 37:19 34 3. Arsenal 16 8 6 2 29:15 30 4. Nottingham Forest 16 8 4 4 21:19 28 5. Aston Villa 17 8 4 5 26:26 28 6. Manchester City 17 8 3 6 29:25 27 7. Bournemouth 16 7 4 5 24:21 25 8. Fulham 16 6 6 4 24:22 24 9. Brighton 16 6 6 4 26:25 24 10. Tottenham 16 7 2 7 36:19 23 11. Brentford 16 7 2 7 32:30 23 12. Newcastle 16 6 5 5 23:21 23 13. Manchester United 16 6 4 6 21:19 22 14. West Ham 16 5 4 7 21:29 19 15. Crystal Palace 16 3 7 6 17:21 16 16. Everton 15 3 6 6 14:21 15 17. Leicester 16 3 5 8 21:34 14 18. Ipswich 16 2 6 8 16:28 12 19. Wolverhampton 16 2 3 11 24:40 9 20. Southampton 16 1 2 13 11:36 5