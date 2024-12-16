Izidi angleške nogometne lige
London, 16. decembra - Izidi 16. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.
* Izidi, 16. krog: - sobota, 14. december: Arsenal - Everton 0:0 Liverpool - Fulham 2:2 (0:1) Newcastle - Leicester City 4:0 (1:0) Wolverhampton - Ipswich Town 1:2 (0:1) Nottingham Forest - Aston Villa 2:1 (0:0) - nedelja, 15. december: Brighton - Crystal Palace 1:3 (0:2) Manchester City - Manchester United 1:2 (1:0) Chelsea - Brentford 2:1 (1:0) Southampton - Tottenham 0:5 (0:5) - ponedeljek, 16. december: Bournemouth - West Ham 1:1 (0:0) - lestvica: 1. Liverpool 15 11 3 1 31:13 36 2. Chelsea 16 10 4 2 37:19 34 3. Arsenal 16 8 6 2 29:15 30 4. Nottingham Forest 16 8 4 4 21:19 28 5. Manchester City 16 8 3 5 28:23 27 6. Bournemouth 16 7 4 5 24:21 25 7. Aston Villa 16 7 4 5 24:25 25 8. Fulham 16 6 6 4 24:22 24 9. Brighton 16 6 6 4 26:25 24 10. Tottenham 16 7 2 7 36:19 23 11. Brentford 16 7 2 7 32:30 23 12. Newcastle 16 6 5 5 23:21 23 13. Manchester United 16 6 4 6 21:19 22 14. West Ham 16 5 4 7 21:29 19 15. Crystal Palace 16 3 7 6 17:21 16 16. Everton 15 3 6 6 14:21 15 17. Leicester 16 3 5 8 21:34 14 18. Ipswich 16 2 6 8 16:28 12 19. Wolverhampton 16 2 3 11 24:40 9 20. Southampton 16 1 2 13 11:36 5