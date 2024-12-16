Izidi angleške nogometne lige

London, 16. decembra - Izidi 16. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.

* Izidi, 16. krog:
- sobota, 14. december:
Arsenal - Everton                         0:0
Liverpool - Fulham                        2:2 (0:1)
Newcastle - Leicester City                4:0 (1:0)
Wolverhampton - Ipswich Town              1:2 (0:1)
Nottingham Forest - Aston Villa           2:1 (0:0)

- nedelja, 15. december:
Brighton - Crystal Palace                 1:3 (0:2)
Manchester City - Manchester United       1:2 (1:0)
Chelsea - Brentford                       2:1 (1:0)
Southampton - Tottenham                   0:5 (0:5)

- ponedeljek, 16. december:
Bournemouth - West Ham                    1:1 (0:0)

- lestvica:
 1. Liverpool               15 11  3  1  31:13   36
 2. Chelsea                 16 10  4  2  37:19   34
 3. Arsenal                 16  8  6  2  29:15   30
 4. Nottingham Forest       16  8  4  4  21:19   28
 5. Manchester City         16  8  3  5  28:23   27
 6. Bournemouth             16  7  4  5  24:21   25
 7. Aston Villa             16  7  4  5  24:25   25
 8. Fulham                  16  6  6  4  24:22   24
 9. Brighton                16  6  6  4  26:25   24
10. Tottenham               16  7  2  7  36:19   23
11. Brentford               16  7  2  7  32:30   23
12. Newcastle               16  6  5  5  23:21   23
13. Manchester United       16  6  4  6  21:19   22
14. West Ham                16  5  4  7  21:29   19
15. Crystal Palace          16  3  7  6  17:21   16
16. Everton                 15  3  6  6  14:21   15
17. Leicester               16  3  5  8  21:34   14
18. Ipswich                 16  2  6  8  16:28   12
19. Wolverhampton           16  2  3 11  24:40    9
20. Southampton             16  1  2 13  11:36    5
