Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)
London, 15. decembra - Izidi 16. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (1).
* Izidi, 16. krog: - sobota, 14. december: Arsenal - Everton 0:0 Liverpool - Fulham 2:2 (0:1) Newcastle - Leicester City 4:0 (1:0) Wolverhampton - Ipswich Town 1:2 (0:1) Nottingham Forest - Aston Villa 2:1 (0:0) - nedelja, 15. december: Brighton - Crystal Palace 1:3 (0:2) 17.30 Manchester City - Manchester United 20.00 Chelsea - Brentford 20.00 Bournemouth - West Ham - ponedeljek, 16. december: 21.00 Bournemouth - West Ham - lestvica: 1. Liverpool 15 11 3 1 31:13 36 2. Chelsea 15 9 4 2 35:18 31 3. Arsenal 16 8 6 2 29:15 30 4. Nottingham Forest 16 8 4 4 21:19 28 5. Manchester City 15 8 3 4 27:21 27 6. Aston Villa 16 7 4 5 24:25 25 7. Bournemouth 15 7 3 5 23:20 24 8. Fulham 16 6 6 4 24:22 24 9. Brighton 16 6 6 4 26:25 24 10. Brentford 15 7 2 6 31:28 23 11. Newcastle 16 6 5 5 23:21 23 12. Tottenham 15 6 2 7 31:19 20 13. Manchester United 15 5 4 6 19:18 19 14. West Ham 15 5 3 7 20:28 18 15. Crystal Palace 16 3 7 6 17:21 16 16. Everton 15 3 6 6 14:21 15 17. Leicester 16 3 5 8 21:34 14 18. Ipswich 16 2 6 8 16:28 12 19. Wolverhampton 16 2 3 11 24:40 9 20. Southampton 15 1 2 12 11:31 5