Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)

London, 14. decembra - Izidi 16. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (1).

* Izidi, 16. krog:
- sobota, 14. december:
Arsenal - Everton                         0:0
Liverpool - Fulham                        2:2 (0:1)
Newcastle - Leicester City                4:0 (1:0)
Wolverhampton - Ipswich Town              1:2 (0:1)
18.30 Nottingham Forest - Aston Villa

- nedelja, 15. december:
15.00 Brighton - Crystal Palace
17.30 Manchester City - Manchester United
20.00 Chelsea - Brentford
20.00 Bournemouth -  West Ham

- ponedeljek, 16. december:
21.00 Bournemouth - West Ham

- lestvica:
 1. Liverpool               15 11  3  1  31:13   36
 2. Chelsea                 15  9  4  2  35:18   31
 3. Arsenal                 16  8  6  2  29:15   30
 4. Manchester City         15  8  3  4  27:21   27
 5. Nottingham Forest       15  7  4  4  19:18   25
 6. Aston Villa             15  7  4  4  23:23   25
 7. Brighton                15  6  6  3  25:22   24
 8. Bournemouth             15  7  3  5  23:20   24
 9. Fulham                  16  6  6  4  24:22   24
10. Brentford               15  7  2  6  31:28   23
11. Newcastle               16  6  5  5  23:21   23
12. Tottenham               15  6  2  7  31:19   20
13. Manchester United       15  5  4  6  19:18   19
14. West Ham                15  5  3  7  20:28   18
15. Everton                 15  3  6  6  14:21   15
16. Leicester               16  3  5  8  21:34   14
17. Crystal Palace          15  2  7  6  14:20   13
18. Ipswich                 16  2  6  8  16:28   12
19. Wolverhampton           16  2  3 11  24:40    9
20. Southampton             15  1  2 12  11:31    5
