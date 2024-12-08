Izidi angleške nogometne lige (2)

London, 8. decembra - Izidi 15. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (2).

* Izidi, 15. krog:
- sobota, 7. december:
Aston Villa - Southampton                 1:0 (1:0)
Brentford - Newcastle                     4:2 (2:2)
Crystal Palace - Manchester City          2:2 (1:1)
Manchester United - Nottingham Forest     2:3 (1:1)

- nedelja, 8. december:
Fulham - Arsenal                          1:1 (1:0)
Ipswich - Bournemouth                     1:2 (1:0)
Leicester - Brighton                      2:2 (0:1)
Tottenham - Chelsea                       3:4 (2:1)

- ponedeljek, 9. december:
21.00 West Ham - Wolverhampton

- prestavljeno:
Everton - Liverpool

- lestvica:
 1. Liverpool               14 11  2  1  29:11   35
 2. Chelsea                 15  9  4  2  35:18   31
 3. Arsenal                 15  8  5  2  29:15   29
 4. Manchester City         15  8  3  4  27:21   27
 5. Nottingham Forest       15  7  4  4  19:18   25
 6. Aston Villa             15  7  4  4  23:23   25
 7. Brighton                15  6  6  3  25:22   24
 8. Bournemouth             15  7  3  5  23:20   24
 9. Brentford               15  7  2  6  31:28   23
10. Fulham                  15  6  5  4  22:20   23
11. Tottenham               15  6  2  7  31:19   20
12. Newcastle               15  5  5  5  19:21   20
13. Manchester United       15  5  4  6  19:18   19
14. West Ham                14  4  3  7  18:27   15
15. Everton                 14  3  5  6  14:21   14
16. Leicester               15  3  5  7  21:30   14
17. Crystal Palace          15  2  7  6  14:20   13
18. Ipswich                 15  1  6  8  14:27    9
19. Wolverhampton           14  2  3  9  22:36    9
20. Southampton             15  1  2 12  11:31    5
ad/ad
© STA, 2024