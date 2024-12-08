Izidi angleške nogometne lige (2)
London, 8. decembra - Izidi 15. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (2).
* Izidi, 15. krog: - sobota, 7. december: Aston Villa - Southampton 1:0 (1:0) Brentford - Newcastle 4:2 (2:2) Crystal Palace - Manchester City 2:2 (1:1) Manchester United - Nottingham Forest 2:3 (1:1) - nedelja, 8. december: Fulham - Arsenal 1:1 (1:0) Ipswich - Bournemouth 1:2 (1:0) Leicester - Brighton 2:2 (0:1) Tottenham - Chelsea 3:4 (2:1) - ponedeljek, 9. december: 21.00 West Ham - Wolverhampton - prestavljeno: Everton - Liverpool - lestvica: 1. Liverpool 14 11 2 1 29:11 35 2. Chelsea 15 9 4 2 35:18 31 3. Arsenal 15 8 5 2 29:15 29 4. Manchester City 15 8 3 4 27:21 27 5. Nottingham Forest 15 7 4 4 19:18 25 6. Aston Villa 15 7 4 4 23:23 25 7. Brighton 15 6 6 3 25:22 24 8. Bournemouth 15 7 3 5 23:20 24 9. Brentford 15 7 2 6 31:28 23 10. Fulham 15 6 5 4 22:20 23 11. Tottenham 15 6 2 7 31:19 20 12. Newcastle 15 5 5 5 19:21 20 13. Manchester United 15 5 4 6 19:18 19 14. West Ham 14 4 3 7 18:27 15 15. Everton 14 3 5 6 14:21 14 16. Leicester 15 3 5 7 21:30 14 17. Crystal Palace 15 2 7 6 14:20 13 18. Ipswich 15 1 6 8 14:27 9 19. Wolverhampton 14 2 3 9 22:36 9 20. Southampton 15 1 2 12 11:31 5