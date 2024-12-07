Izidi angleške nogometne lige (2)

London, 7. decembra - Izidi 15. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (2).

* Izidi, 15. krog:
- sobota, 7. december:
Aston Villa - Southampton                 1:0 (1:0)
Brentford - Newcastle                     4:2 (2:2)
Crystal Palace - Manchester City          2:2 (1:1)
Manchester United - Nottingham Forest     2:3 (1:1)

- nedelja, 8. december:
15.00 Fulham - Arsenal
15.00 Ipswich - Bournemouth
15.00 Leicester - Brighton
17.30 Tottenham - Chelsea

- ponedeljek, 9. december:
21.00 West Ham - Wolverhampton

- lestvica:
 1. Liverpool               14 11  2  1  29:11   35
 2. Chelsea                 14  8  4  2  31:15   28
 3. Arsenal                 14  8  4  2  28:14   28
 4. Manchester City         15  8  3  4  27:21   27
 5. Nottingham Forest       15  7  4  4  19:18   25
 6. Aston Villa             15  7  4  4  23:23   25
 7. Brentford               15  7  2  6  31:28   23
 8. Brighton                14  6  5  3  23:20   23
 9. Fulham                  14  6  4  4  21:19   22
10. Bournemouth             14  6  3  5  21:19   21
11. Tottenham               14  6  2  6  28:15   20
12. Newcastle               15  5  5  5  19:21   20
13. Manchester United       15  5  4  6  19:18   19
14. West Ham                14  4  3  7  18:27   15
15. Everton                 14  3  5  6  14:21   14
16. Crystal Palace          15  2  7  6  14:20   13
17. Leicester               14  3  4  7  19:28   13
18. Ipswich                 14  1  6  7  13:25    9
19. Wolverhampton           14  2  3  9  22:36    9
20. Southampton             15  1  2 12  11:31    5
