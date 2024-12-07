Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)
London, 7. decembra - Izidi 15. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.
* Izidi, 15. krog: - sobota, 7. december: Aston Villa - Southampton 1:0 (1:0) Brentford - Newcastle 4:2 (2:2) Crystal Palace - Manchester City 2:2 (1:1) 18.30 Manchester United - Nottingham Forest - nedelja, 8. december: 15.00 Fulham - Arsenal 15.00 Ipswich - Bournemouth 15.00 Leicester - Brighton 17.30 Tottenham - Chelsea - ponedeljek, 9. december: 21.00 West Ham - Wolverhampton - lestvica: 1. Liverpool 14 11 2 1 29:11 35 2. Chelsea 14 8 4 2 31:15 28 3. Arsenal 14 8 4 2 28:14 28 4. Manchester City 15 8 3 4 27:21 27 5. Aston Villa 15 7 4 4 23:23 25 6. Brentford 15 7 2 6 31:28 23 7. Brighton 14 6 5 3 23:20 23 8. Fulham 14 6 4 4 21:19 22 9. Nottingham Forest 14 6 4 4 16:16 22 10. Bournemouth 14 6 3 5 21:19 21 11. Tottenham 14 6 2 6 28:15 20 12. Newcastle 15 5 5 5 19:21 20 13. Manchester United 14 5 4 5 17:15 19 14. West Ham 14 4 3 7 18:27 15 15. Everton 14 3 5 6 14:21 14 16. Crystal Palace 15 2 7 6 14:20 13 17. Leicester 14 3 4 7 19:28 13 18. Ipswich 14 1 6 7 13:25 9 19. Wolverhampton 14 2 3 9 22:36 9 20. Southampton 15 1 2 12 11:31 5