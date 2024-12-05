Izidi angleške nogometne lige
London, 5. decembra - Izidi 14. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.
* Izidi, 14. krog: - torek, 3. december: Ipswich Town - Crystal Palace 0:1 (0:0) Leicester - West Ham 3:1 (1:0) - sreda, 4. december: Everton - Wolverhampton 4:0 (2:0) Southampton - Chelsea 1:5 (1:3) Manchester City - Nottingham Forest 3:0 (2:0) Newcastle United - Liverpool 3:3 (1:0) Aston Villa - Brentford 3:1 (3:0) Arsenal - Manchester United 2:0 (0:0) - četrtek, 5. december: Fulham - Brighton 3:1 (1:0) Bournemouth - Tottenham 1:0 (1:0) - lestvica: 1. Liverpool 14 11 2 1 29:11 35 2. Chelsea 14 8 4 2 31:15 28 3. Arsenal 14 8 4 2 28:14 28 4. Manchester City 14 8 2 4 25:19 26 5. Brighton 14 6 5 3 23:20 23 6. Fulham 14 6 4 4 21:19 22 7. Nottingham Forest 14 6 4 4 16:16 22 8. Aston Villa 14 6 4 4 22:23 22 9. Bournemouth 14 6 3 5 21:19 21 10. Tottenham 14 6 2 6 28:15 20 11. Brentford 14 6 2 6 27:26 20 12. Newcastle 14 5 5 4 17:17 20 13. Manchester United 14 5 4 5 17:15 19 14. West Ham 14 4 3 7 18:27 15 15. Everton 14 3 5 6 14:21 14 16. Leicester 14 3 4 7 19:28 13 17. Crystal Palace 14 2 6 6 12:18 12 18. Ipswich 14 1 6 7 13:25 9 19. Wolverhampton 14 2 3 9 22:36 9 20. Southampton 14 1 2 11 11:30 5