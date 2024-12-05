Izidi angleške nogometne lige

London, 5. decembra - Izidi 14. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.

* Izidi, 14. krog:
- torek, 3. december:
Ipswich Town - Crystal Palace          0:1 (0:0)
Leicester - West Ham                   3:1 (1:0)

- sreda, 4. december:
Everton - Wolverhampton                4:0 (2:0)
Southampton - Chelsea                  1:5 (1:3)
Manchester City - Nottingham Forest    3:0 (2:0)
Newcastle United - Liverpool           3:3 (1:0)
Aston Villa - Brentford                3:1 (3:0)
Arsenal - Manchester United            2:0 (0:0)

- četrtek, 5. december:
Fulham - Brighton                      3:1 (1:0)
Bournemouth - Tottenham                1:0 (1:0)

- lestvica:
 1. Liverpool               14 11  2  1  29:11   35
 2. Chelsea                 14  8  4  2  31:15   28
 3. Arsenal                 14  8  4  2  28:14   28
 4. Manchester City         14  8  2  4  25:19   26
 5. Brighton                14  6  5  3  23:20   23
 6. Fulham                  14  6  4  4  21:19   22
 7. Nottingham Forest       14  6  4  4  16:16   22
 8. Aston Villa             14  6  4  4  22:23   22
 9. Bournemouth             14  6  3  5  21:19   21
10. Tottenham               14  6  2  6  28:15   20
11. Brentford               14  6  2  6  27:26   20
12. Newcastle               14  5  5  4  17:17   20
13. Manchester United       14  5  4  5  17:15   19
14. West Ham                14  4  3  7  18:27   15
15. Everton                 14  3  5  6  14:21   14
16. Leicester               14  3  4  7  19:28   13
17. Crystal Palace          14  2  6  6  12:18   12
18. Ipswich                 14  1  6  7  13:25    9
19. Wolverhampton           14  2  3  9  22:36    9
20. Southampton             14  1  2 11  11:30    5
