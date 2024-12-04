Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)

London, 4. decembra - Izidi 14. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (1).

* Izidi, 14. krog:
- torek, 3. december:
Ipswich Town - Crystal Palace          0:1 (0:0)
Leicester - West Ham                   3:1 (1:0)

- sreda, 4. december:
Everton - Wolverhampton                4:0 (2:0)
Southampton - Chelsea                  1:5 (1:3)
Manchester City - Nottingham Forest    3:0 (2:0)
Newcastle United - Liverpool           3:3 (1:0)
21.15 Aston Villa - Brentford
21.15 Arsenal - Manchester United

- četrtek, 5. december:
20.30 Fulham - Brighton
21.15 Bournemouth - Tottenham

- lestvica:
 1. Liverpool               14 11  2  1  29:11   35
 2. Chelsea                 14  8  4  2  31:15   28
 3. Manchester City         14  8  2  4  25:19   26
 4. Arsenal                 13  7  4  2  26:14   25
 5. Brighton                13  6  5  2  22:17   23
 6. Nottingham Forest       14  6  4  4  16:16   22
 7. Tottenham               13  6  2  5  28:14   20
 8. Manchester United       14  5  5  4  20:16   20
 9. Brentford               13  6  2  5  26:23   20
10. Fulham                  13  5  4  4  18:18   19
11. Newcastle               13  5  4  4  14:14   19
12. Aston Villa             13  5  4  4  19:22   19
13. Bournemouth             13  5  3  5  20:19   18
14. West Ham                14  4  3  7  18:27   15
15. Everton                 14  3  5  6  14:21   14
16. Leicester               14  3  4  7  19:28   13
17. Crystal Palace          14  2  6  6  12:18   12
18. Ipswich                 14  1  6  7  13:25    9
19. Wolverhampton           14  2  3  9  20:34    9
20. Southampton             14  1  2 11  11:30    5
ic/nem/lr/ad/ic
© STA, 2024