Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)
London, 4. decembra - Izidi 14. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (1).
* Izidi, 14. krog: - torek, 3. december: Ipswich Town - Crystal Palace 0:1 (0:0) Leicester - West Ham 3:1 (1:0) - sreda, 4. december: Everton - Wolverhampton 4:0 (2:0) Southampton - Chelsea 1:5 (1:3) Manchester City - Nottingham Forest 3:0 (2:0) Newcastle United - Liverpool 3:3 (1:0) 21.15 Aston Villa - Brentford 21.15 Arsenal - Manchester United - četrtek, 5. december: 20.30 Fulham - Brighton 21.15 Bournemouth - Tottenham - lestvica: 1. Liverpool 14 11 2 1 29:11 35 2. Chelsea 14 8 4 2 31:15 28 3. Manchester City 14 8 2 4 25:19 26 4. Arsenal 13 7 4 2 26:14 25 5. Brighton 13 6 5 2 22:17 23 6. Nottingham Forest 14 6 4 4 16:16 22 7. Tottenham 13 6 2 5 28:14 20 8. Manchester United 14 5 5 4 20:16 20 9. Brentford 13 6 2 5 26:23 20 10. Fulham 13 5 4 4 18:18 19 11. Newcastle 13 5 4 4 14:14 19 12. Aston Villa 13 5 4 4 19:22 19 13. Bournemouth 13 5 3 5 20:19 18 14. West Ham 14 4 3 7 18:27 15 15. Everton 14 3 5 6 14:21 14 16. Leicester 14 3 4 7 19:28 13 17. Crystal Palace 14 2 6 6 12:18 12 18. Ipswich 14 1 6 7 13:25 9 19. Wolverhampton 14 2 3 9 20:34 9 20. Southampton 14 1 2 11 11:30 5