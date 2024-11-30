Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)
London, 30. novembra - Izidi 13. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (1).
* Izidi, 13. krog: - petek, 29. november: Brighton - Southampton 1:1 (1:0) - sobota, 30. november: Crystal Palace - Newcastle 1:1 (0:0) Brentford - Leicester 4:1 (3:1) Nottingham Forest - Ipswich Town 1:0 (0:0) Wolverhampton - Bournemouth 2:4 (1:3) 18.30 West Ham - Arsenal - nedelja, 1. december: 14.30 Chelsea - Aston Villa 14.30 Manchester United - Everton 14.30 Tottenham - Fulham 17.00 Liverpool - Manchester City - lestvica: 1. Liverpool 12 10 1 1 24:8 31 2. Brighton 13 6 5 2 22:17 23 3. Manchester City 12 7 2 3 22:17 23 4. Chelsea 12 6 4 2 23:14 22 5. Arsenal 12 6 4 2 21:12 22 6. Nottingham Forest 13 6 4 3 16:13 22 7. Brentford 13 6 2 5 26:23 20 8. Tottenham 12 6 1 5 27:13 19 9. Aston Villa 12 5 4 3 19:19 19 10. Newcastle 13 5 4 4 14:14 19 11. Bournemouth 13 5 3 5 20:19 18 12. Fulham 12 5 3 4 17:17 18 13. Manchester United 12 4 4 4 12:12 16 14. West Ham 12 4 3 5 15:19 15 15. Everton 12 2 5 5 10:17 11 16. Leicester 13 2 4 7 16:27 10 17. Crystal Palace 13 1 6 6 11:18 9 18. Wolverhampton 13 2 3 8 20:30 9 19. Ipswich 13 1 6 6 13:24 9 20. Southampton 13 1 2 10 10:25 5