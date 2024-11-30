Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)

London, 30. novembra - Izidi 13. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (1).

* Izidi, 13. krog:
- petek, 29. november:
Brighton - Southampton             1:1 (1:0)

- sobota, 30. november:
Crystal Palace - Newcastle         1:1 (0:0)
Brentford - Leicester              4:1 (3:1)
Nottingham Forest - Ipswich Town   1:0 (0:0)
Wolverhampton - Bournemouth        2:4 (1:3)
18.30 West Ham - Arsenal

- nedelja, 1. december:
14.30 Chelsea - Aston Villa
14.30 Manchester United - Everton
14.30 Tottenham - Fulham
17.00 Liverpool - Manchester City
- lestvica:
 1. Liverpool               12 10  1  1  24:8    31
 2. Brighton                13  6  5  2  22:17   23
 3. Manchester City         12  7  2  3  22:17   23
 4. Chelsea                 12  6  4  2  23:14   22
 5. Arsenal                 12  6  4  2  21:12   22
 6. Nottingham Forest       13  6  4  3  16:13   22
 7. Brentford               13  6  2  5  26:23   20
 8. Tottenham               12  6  1  5  27:13   19
 9. Aston Villa             12  5  4  3  19:19   19
10. Newcastle               13  5  4  4  14:14   19
11. Bournemouth             13  5  3  5  20:19   18
12. Fulham                  12  5  3  4  17:17   18
13. Manchester United       12  4  4  4  12:12   16
14. West Ham                12  4  3  5  15:19   15
15. Everton                 12  2  5  5  10:17   11
16. Leicester               13  2  4  7  16:27   10
17. Crystal Palace          13  1  6  6  11:18    9
18. Wolverhampton           13  2  3  8  20:30    9
19. Ipswich                 13  1  6  6  13:24    9
20. Southampton             13  1  2 10  10:25    5
ic/lr/nem/ad/ic
© STA, 2024