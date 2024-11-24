Izidi angleške nogometne lige (2)
London, 24. novembra - Izidi 12. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (2).
* Izidi, 12. krog: - sobota, 23. november: Leicester - Chelsea 1:2 (0:1) Bournemouth - Brighton 1:2 (0:1) Aston Villa - Crystal Palace 2:2 (1:2) Arsenal - Nottingham Forest 3:0 (1:0) Everton - Brentford 0:0 (0:0) Fulham - Wolverhampton 1:4 (1:1) Manchester City - Tottenham 0:4 (0:2) - nedelja, 24. november: Southampton - Liverpool 2:3 (1:1) Ipswich - Manchester United 1:1 (1:1) - ponedeljek, 25. november: 21.00 Newcastle - West Ham - lestvica: 1. Liverpool 12 10 1 1 24:8 31 2. Manchester City 12 7 2 3 22:17 23 3. Chelsea 12 6 4 2 23:14 22 4. Arsenal 12 6 4 2 21:12 22 5. Brighton 12 6 4 2 21:16 22 6. Tottenham 12 6 1 5 27:13 19 7. Nottingham Forest 12 5 4 3 15:13 19 8. Aston Villa 12 5 4 3 19:19 19 9. Newcastle 11 5 3 3 13:11 18 10. Fulham 12 5 3 4 17:17 18 11. Brentford 12 5 2 5 22:22 17 12. Manchester United 12 4 4 4 12:12 16 13. Bournemouth 12 4 3 5 16:17 15 14. West Ham 11 3 3 5 13:19 12 15. Everton 12 2 5 5 10:17 11 16. Leicester 12 2 4 6 15:23 10 17. Wolverhampton 12 2 3 7 18:26 9 18. Ipswich 12 1 6 5 13:23 9 19. Crystal Palace 12 1 5 6 10:17 8 20. Southampton 12 1 1 10 9:24 4