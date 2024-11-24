Izidi angleške nogometne lige (2)

London, 24. novembra - Izidi 12. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (2).

* Izidi, 12. krog:
- sobota, 23. november:
Leicester - Chelsea                1:2 (0:1)
Bournemouth - Brighton             1:2 (0:1)
Aston Villa - Crystal Palace       2:2 (1:2)
Arsenal - Nottingham Forest        3:0 (1:0)
Everton - Brentford                0:0 (0:0)
Fulham - Wolverhampton             1:4 (1:1)
Manchester City - Tottenham        0:4 (0:2)

- nedelja, 24. november:
Southampton - Liverpool            2:3 (1:1)
Ipswich - Manchester United        1:1 (1:1)

- ponedeljek, 25. november:
21.00 Newcastle - West Ham

- lestvica:
 1. Liverpool               12 10  1  1  24:8    31
 2. Manchester City         12  7  2  3  22:17   23
 3. Chelsea                 12  6  4  2  23:14   22
 4. Arsenal                 12  6  4  2  21:12   22
 5. Brighton                12  6  4  2  21:16   22
 6. Tottenham               12  6  1  5  27:13   19
 7. Nottingham Forest       12  5  4  3  15:13   19
 8. Aston Villa             12  5  4  3  19:19   19
 9. Newcastle               11  5  3  3  13:11   18
10. Fulham                  12  5  3  4  17:17   18
11. Brentford               12  5  2  5  22:22   17
12. Manchester United       12  4  4  4  12:12   16
13. Bournemouth             12  4  3  5  16:17   15
14. West Ham                11  3  3  5  13:19   12
15. Everton                 12  2  5  5  10:17   11
16. Leicester               12  2  4  6  15:23   10
17. Wolverhampton           12  2  3  7  18:26    9
18. Ipswich                 12  1  6  5  13:23    9
19. Crystal Palace          12  1  5  6  10:17    8
20. Southampton             12  1  1 10   9:24    4
