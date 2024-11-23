Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)

London, 23. novembra - Izidi 12. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (1).

* Izidi, 12. krog:
- sobota, 23. november:
Leicester - Chelsea                0:2 (0:1)
16.00 Bournemouth - Brighton
16.00 Aston Villa - Crystal Palace
16.00 Arsenal - Nottingham Forest
16.00 Everton - Brentford
16.00 Fulham - Wolverhampton
18.30 Manchester City - Tottenham

- nedelja, 24. november:
15.00 Southampton - Liverpool
17.30 Ipswich - Manchester United

- ponedeljek, 25. november:
21.00 Newcastle - West Ham

- lestvica:
 1. Liverpool               11  9  1  1  21:6    28
 2. Manchester City         11  7  2  2  22:13   23
 3. Chelsea                 12  6  4  2  23:14   22
 4. Arsenal                 11  5  4  2  18:12   19
 5. Nottingham Forest       11  5  4  2  15:10   19
 6. Brighton                11  5  4  2  19:15   19
 7. Fulham                  11  5  3  3  16:13   18
 8. Newcastle               11  5  3  3  13:11   18
 9. Aston Villa             11  5  3  3  17:17   18
10. Tottenham               11  5  1  5  23:13   16
11. Brentford               11  5  1  5  22:22   16
12. Bournemouth             11  4  3  4  15:15   15
13. Manchester United       11  4  3  4  12:12   15
14. West Ham                11  3  3  5  13:19   12
15. Everton                 11  2  4  5  10:17   10
16. Leicester               12  2  4  6  15:23   10
17. Ipswich                 11  1  5  5  12:22    8
18. Crystal Palace          11  1  4  6   8:15    7
19. Wolverhampton           11  1  3  7  14:25    6
20. Southampton             11  1  1  9   7:21    4
