Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)
London, 23. novembra - Izidi 12. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (1).
* Izidi, 12. krog: - sobota, 23. november: Leicester - Chelsea 0:2 (0:1) 16.00 Bournemouth - Brighton 16.00 Aston Villa - Crystal Palace 16.00 Arsenal - Nottingham Forest 16.00 Everton - Brentford 16.00 Fulham - Wolverhampton 18.30 Manchester City - Tottenham - nedelja, 24. november: 15.00 Southampton - Liverpool 17.30 Ipswich - Manchester United - ponedeljek, 25. november: 21.00 Newcastle - West Ham - lestvica: 1. Liverpool 11 9 1 1 21:6 28 2. Manchester City 11 7 2 2 22:13 23 3. Chelsea 12 6 4 2 23:14 22 4. Arsenal 11 5 4 2 18:12 19 5. Nottingham Forest 11 5 4 2 15:10 19 6. Brighton 11 5 4 2 19:15 19 7. Fulham 11 5 3 3 16:13 18 8. Newcastle 11 5 3 3 13:11 18 9. Aston Villa 11 5 3 3 17:17 18 10. Tottenham 11 5 1 5 23:13 16 11. Brentford 11 5 1 5 22:22 16 12. Bournemouth 11 4 3 4 15:15 15 13. Manchester United 11 4 3 4 12:12 15 14. West Ham 11 3 3 5 13:19 12 15. Everton 11 2 4 5 10:17 10 16. Leicester 12 2 4 6 15:23 10 17. Ipswich 11 1 5 5 12:22 8 18. Crystal Palace 11 1 4 6 8:15 7 19. Wolverhampton 11 1 3 7 14:25 6 20. Southampton 11 1 1 9 7:21 4