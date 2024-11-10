Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)

London, 10. novembra - Izidi 11. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (1).

* Izidi, 11. krog:
- sobota, 9. november:
Crystal Palace - Fulham               0:2 (0:1)
Brentford - Bournemouth               3:2 (1:1)
West Ham - Everton                    0:0
Wolverhampton - Southampton           2:0 (1:0)
Brighton - Manchester City            2:1 (0:1)
Liverpool - Aston Villa               2:0 (1:0)

- nedelja, 10. november:
Manchester United - Leicester         3:0 (2:0)
Nottingham Forest - Newcastle         1:3 (1:0)
Tottenham - Ipswich Town              1:2 (0:2)
17.30 Chelsea - Arsenal

- lestvica:
 1. Liverpool               11  9  1  1  21:6    28
 2. Manchester City         11  7  2  2  22:13   23
 3. Nottingham Forest       11  5  4  2  15:10   19
 4. Brighton                11  5  4  2  19:15   19
 5. Chelsea                 10  5  3  2  20:12   18
 6. Arsenal                 10  5  3  2  17:11   18
 7. Fulham                  11  5  3  3  16:13   18
 8. Newcastle               11  5  3  3  13:11   18
 9. Aston Villa             11  5  3  3  17:17   18
10. Tottenham               11  5  1  5  23:13   16
11. Brentford               11  5  1  5  22:22   16
12. Bournemouth             11  4  3  4  15:15   15
13. Manchester United       11  4  3  4  12:12   15
14. West Ham                11  3  3  5  13:19   12
15. Leicester               11  2  4  5  14:21   10
16. Everton                 11  2  4  5  10:17   10
17. Ipswich                 11  1  5  5  12:22    8
18. Crystal Palace          11  1  4  6   8:15    7
19. Wolverhampton           11  1  3  7  14:25    6
20. Southampton             11  1  1  9   7:21    4
