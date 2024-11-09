Izidi angleške nogometne lige (3)
London, 9. novembra - Izidi 11. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (3).
* Izidi, 11. krog: - sobota, 9. november: Crystal Palace - Fulham 0:2 (0:1) Brentford - Bournemouth 3:2 (1:1) West Ham - Everton 0:0 Wolverhampton - Southampton 2:0 (1:0) Brighton - Manchester City 2:1 (0:1) Liverpool - Aston Villa 2:0 (1:0) - nedelja, 10. november: 15.00 Manchester United - Leicester 15.00 Nottingham Forest - Newcastle 15.00 Tottenham - Ipswich Town 17.30 Chelsea - Arsenal - lestvica: 1. Liverpool 11 9 1 1 21:6 28 2. Manchester City 11 7 2 2 22:13 23 3. Nottingham Forest 10 5 4 1 14:7 19 4. Brighton 11 5 4 2 19:15 19 5. Chelsea 10 5 3 2 20:12 18 6. Arsenal 10 5 3 2 17:11 18 7. Fulham 11 5 3 3 16:13 18 8. Aston Villa 11 5 3 3 17:17 18 9. Tottenham 10 5 1 4 22:11 16 10. Brentford 11 5 1 5 22:22 16 11. Bournemouth 11 4 3 4 15:15 15 12. Newcastle 10 4 3 3 10:10 15 13. Manchester United 10 3 3 4 9:12 12 14. West Ham 11 3 3 5 13:19 12 15. Leicester 10 2 4 4 14:18 10 16. Everton 11 2 4 5 10:17 10 17. Crystal Palace 11 1 4 6 8:15 7 18. Wolverhampton 11 1 3 7 14:25 6 19. Ipswich 10 0 5 5 10:21 5 20. Southampton 11 1 1 9 7:21 4