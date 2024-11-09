Izidi angleške nogometne lige (3)

London, 9. novembra - Izidi 11. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (3).

* Izidi, 11. krog:
- sobota, 9. november:
Crystal Palace - Fulham               0:2 (0:1)
Brentford - Bournemouth               3:2 (1:1)
West Ham - Everton                    0:0
Wolverhampton - Southampton           2:0 (1:0)
Brighton - Manchester City            2:1 (0:1)
Liverpool - Aston Villa               2:0 (1:0)

- nedelja, 10. november:
15.00 Manchester United - Leicester
15.00 Nottingham Forest - Newcastle
15.00 Tottenham - Ipswich Town
17.30 Chelsea - Arsenal

- lestvica:
 1. Liverpool               11  9  1  1  21:6    28
 2. Manchester City         11  7  2  2  22:13   23
 3. Nottingham Forest       10  5  4  1  14:7    19
 4. Brighton                11  5  4  2  19:15   19
 5. Chelsea                 10  5  3  2  20:12   18
 6. Arsenal                 10  5  3  2  17:11   18
 7. Fulham                  11  5  3  3  16:13   18
 8. Aston Villa             11  5  3  3  17:17   18
 9. Tottenham               10  5  1  4  22:11   16
10. Brentford               11  5  1  5  22:22   16
11. Bournemouth             11  4  3  4  15:15   15
12. Newcastle               10  4  3  3  10:10   15
13. Manchester United       10  3  3  4   9:12   12
14. West Ham                11  3  3  5  13:19   12
15. Leicester               10  2  4  4  14:18   10
16. Everton                 11  2  4  5  10:17   10
17. Crystal Palace          11  1  4  6   8:15    7
18. Wolverhampton           11  1  3  7  14:25    6
19. Ipswich                 10  0  5  5  10:21    5
20. Southampton             11  1  1  9   7:21    4
