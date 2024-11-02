Izidi angleške nogometne lige (3)

London, 2. novembra - Izidi 10. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (3).

* Izidi, 10. krog:
- sobota, 2. november:
Newcastle - Arsenal              1:0 (1:0)
Bournemouth - Manchester City    2:1 (1:0)
Liverpool - Brighton             2:1 (0:1)
Southampton - Everton            1:0 (0:0)
Ipswich Town - Leicester         1:1 (0:0)
Nottingham Forest - West Ham     3:0 (1:0)
Wolverhampton - Crystal Palace   2:2 (0:0)

- nedelja, 3. november:
15.00 Tottenham - Aston Villa
17.30 Manchester United - Chelsea

- ponedeljek, 4. novembra:
21.00 Fulham - Brentford

- lestvica:
 1. Liverpool               10  8  1  1  19:6    25
 2. Manchester City         10  7  2  1  21:11   23
 3. Nottingham Forest       10  5  4  1  14:7    19
 4. Arsenal                 10  5  3  2  17:11   18
 5. Aston Villa              9  5  3  1  16:11   18
 6. Chelsea                  9  5  2  2  19:11   17
 7. Brighton                10  4  4  2  17:14   16
 8. Bournemouth             10  4  3  3  13:12   15
 9. Newcastle               10  4  3  3  10:10   15
10. Tottenham                9  4  1  4  18:10   13
11. Brentford                9  4  1  4  18:18   13
12. Fulham                   9  3  3  3  12:12   12
13. Manchester United        9  3  2  4   8:11   11
14. West Ham                10  3  2  5  13:19   11
15. Leicester               10  2  4  4  14:18   10
16. Everton                 10  2  3  5  10:17    9
17. Crystal Palace          10  1  4  5   8:13    7
18. Ipswich                 10  0  5  5  10:21    5
19. Southampton             10  1  1  8   7:19    4
20. Wolverhampton           10  0  3  7  12:25    3
