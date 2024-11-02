Izidi angleške nogometne lige (3)
London, 2. novembra - Izidi 10. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (3).
* Izidi, 10. krog: - sobota, 2. november: Newcastle - Arsenal 1:0 (1:0) Bournemouth - Manchester City 2:1 (1:0) Liverpool - Brighton 2:1 (0:1) Southampton - Everton 1:0 (0:0) Ipswich Town - Leicester 1:1 (0:0) Nottingham Forest - West Ham 3:0 (1:0) Wolverhampton - Crystal Palace 2:2 (0:0) - nedelja, 3. november: 15.00 Tottenham - Aston Villa 17.30 Manchester United - Chelsea - ponedeljek, 4. novembra: 21.00 Fulham - Brentford - lestvica: 1. Liverpool 10 8 1 1 19:6 25 2. Manchester City 10 7 2 1 21:11 23 3. Nottingham Forest 10 5 4 1 14:7 19 4. Arsenal 10 5 3 2 17:11 18 5. Aston Villa 9 5 3 1 16:11 18 6. Chelsea 9 5 2 2 19:11 17 7. Brighton 10 4 4 2 17:14 16 8. Bournemouth 10 4 3 3 13:12 15 9. Newcastle 10 4 3 3 10:10 15 10. Tottenham 9 4 1 4 18:10 13 11. Brentford 9 4 1 4 18:18 13 12. Fulham 9 3 3 3 12:12 12 13. Manchester United 9 3 2 4 8:11 11 14. West Ham 10 3 2 5 13:19 11 15. Leicester 10 2 4 4 14:18 10 16. Everton 10 2 3 5 10:17 9 17. Crystal Palace 10 1 4 5 8:13 7 18. Ipswich 10 0 5 5 10:21 5 19. Southampton 10 1 1 8 7:19 4 20. Wolverhampton 10 0 3 7 12:25 3