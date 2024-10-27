Izidi španske nogometne lige (2)

Madrid, 27. oktobra - Izidi 11. kroga španske nogometne lige in lestvica (2).

* Izidi, 11. krog:
- petek, 25. oktober:
Espanyol - Sevilla                0:2 (0:2)

- sobota, 26. oktober:
Valladolid - Villarreal           1:2 (0:1)
Rayo Vallecano - Alaves           1:0 (0:0)
Las Palmas - Girona               1:0 (1:0)
Real Madrid - Barcelona           0:4 (0:0)

- nedelja, 27. oktober:
Leganes - Celta Vigo              3:0 (0:0)
Getafe - Valencia                 1:1 (0:1)
Betis - Atletico Madrid           1:0 (1:0)
Real Sociedad - Osasuna           0:2 (0:2)

- ponedeljek, 28. oktober:
21.00 Mallorca - Athletic Bilbao

* Lestvica:
 1. Barcelona            11  10  0  1  37:10  30
 2. Real Madrid          11   7  3  1  21:11  24
 3. Villarreal           11   6  3  2  20:19  21
 4. Atletico Madrid      11   5  5  1  16:7   20
 5. Betis                11   5  3  3  11:9   18
 6. Osasuna              11   5  3  3  16:16  18
 7. Athletic Bilbao      10   5  2  3  17:11  17
 8. Mallorca             10   5  2  3  10:8   17
 9. Rayo Vallecano       11   4  4  3  12:10  16
10. Sevilla              11   4  3  4  12:15  15
11. Celta Vigo           11   4  1  6  17:20  13
12. Real Sociedad        11   3  3  5   8:10  12
13. Girona               11   3  3  5  11:14  12
14. Leganes              11   2  5  4   9:12  11
15. Getafe               11   1  7  3   8:9   10
16. Alaves               11   3  1  7  13:19  10
17. Espanyol             11   3  1  7  10:19  10
18. Las Palmas           11   2  3  6  13:19   9
19. Valladolid           11   2  2  7   9:23   8
20. Valencia             11   1  4  6   8:17   7
