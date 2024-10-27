Izidi španske nogometne lige (2)
Madrid, 27. oktobra - Izidi 11. kroga španske nogometne lige in lestvica (2).
* Izidi, 11. krog: - petek, 25. oktober: Espanyol - Sevilla 0:2 (0:2) - sobota, 26. oktober: Valladolid - Villarreal 1:2 (0:1) Rayo Vallecano - Alaves 1:0 (0:0) Las Palmas - Girona 1:0 (1:0) Real Madrid - Barcelona 0:4 (0:0) - nedelja, 27. oktober: Leganes - Celta Vigo 3:0 (0:0) Getafe - Valencia 1:1 (0:1) Betis - Atletico Madrid 1:0 (1:0) Real Sociedad - Osasuna 0:2 (0:2) - ponedeljek, 28. oktober: 21.00 Mallorca - Athletic Bilbao * Lestvica: 1. Barcelona 11 10 0 1 37:10 30 2. Real Madrid 11 7 3 1 21:11 24 3. Villarreal 11 6 3 2 20:19 21 4. Atletico Madrid 11 5 5 1 16:7 20 5. Betis 11 5 3 3 11:9 18 6. Osasuna 11 5 3 3 16:16 18 7. Athletic Bilbao 10 5 2 3 17:11 17 8. Mallorca 10 5 2 3 10:8 17 9. Rayo Vallecano 11 4 4 3 12:10 16 10. Sevilla 11 4 3 4 12:15 15 11. Celta Vigo 11 4 1 6 17:20 13 12. Real Sociedad 11 3 3 5 8:10 12 13. Girona 11 3 3 5 11:14 12 14. Leganes 11 2 5 4 9:12 11 15. Getafe 11 1 7 3 8:9 10 16. Alaves 11 3 1 7 13:19 10 17. Espanyol 11 3 1 7 10:19 10 18. Las Palmas 11 2 3 6 13:19 9 19. Valladolid 11 2 2 7 9:23 8 20. Valencia 11 1 4 6 8:17 7