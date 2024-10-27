Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)

London, 27. oktobra - Izidi 9. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (1).

* Izidi, 9. krog:
- petek, 25. oktober:
Leicester - Nottingham Forest       1:3 (1:1)

- sobota, 26. oktober:
Aston Villa - Bournemouth           1:1 (0:0)
Brentford - Ipswich                 4:3 (2:2)
Brighton - Wolverhampton            2:2 (1:0)
Manchester City - Southampton       1:0 (1:0)
Everton - Fulham                    1:1 (0:0)

- nedelja, 27. oktober:
Chelsea - Newcastle                 2:1 (1:1)
Crystal Palace - Tottenham          1:0 (1:0)
West Ham - Manchester United        2:1 (0:0)
17.30 Arsenal - Liverpool

- lestvica:
 1. Manchester City          9  7  2  0  20:9    23
 2. Liverpool                8  7  0  1  15:3    21
 3. Aston Villa              9  5  3  1  16:11   18
 4. Chelsea                  9  5  2  2  19:11   17
 5. Arsenal                  8  5  2  1  15:8    17
 6. Brighton                 9  4  4  1  16:12   16
 7. Nottingham Forest        9  4  4  1  11:7    16
 8. Tottenham                9  4  1  4  18:10   13
 9. Brentford                9  4  1  4  18:18   13
10. Fulham                   9  3  3  3  12:12   12
11. Bournemouth              9  3  3  3  11:11   12
12. Newcastle                9  3  3  3   9:10   12
13. West Ham                 9  3  2  4  13:16   11
14. Manchester United        9  3  2  4   8:11   11
15. Leicester                9  2  3  4  13:17    9
16. Everton                  9  2  3  4  10:16    9
17. Crystal Palace           9  1  3  5   6:11    6
18. Ipswich                  9  0  4  5   9:20    4
19. Wolverhampton            9  0  2  7  10:23    2
20. Southampton              9  0  1  8   6:19    1
