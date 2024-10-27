Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)
London, 27. oktobra - Izidi 9. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (1).
* Izidi, 9. krog: - petek, 25. oktober: Leicester - Nottingham Forest 1:3 (1:1) - sobota, 26. oktober: Aston Villa - Bournemouth 1:1 (0:0) Brentford - Ipswich 4:3 (2:2) Brighton - Wolverhampton 2:2 (1:0) Manchester City - Southampton 1:0 (1:0) Everton - Fulham 1:1 (0:0) - nedelja, 27. oktober: Chelsea - Newcastle 2:1 (1:1) Crystal Palace - Tottenham 1:0 (1:0) West Ham - Manchester United 2:1 (0:0) 17.30 Arsenal - Liverpool - lestvica: 1. Manchester City 9 7 2 0 20:9 23 2. Liverpool 8 7 0 1 15:3 21 3. Aston Villa 9 5 3 1 16:11 18 4. Chelsea 9 5 2 2 19:11 17 5. Arsenal 8 5 2 1 15:8 17 6. Brighton 9 4 4 1 16:12 16 7. Nottingham Forest 9 4 4 1 11:7 16 8. Tottenham 9 4 1 4 18:10 13 9. Brentford 9 4 1 4 18:18 13 10. Fulham 9 3 3 3 12:12 12 11. Bournemouth 9 3 3 3 11:11 12 12. Newcastle 9 3 3 3 9:10 12 13. West Ham 9 3 2 4 13:16 11 14. Manchester United 9 3 2 4 8:11 11 15. Leicester 9 2 3 4 13:17 9 16. Everton 9 2 3 4 10:16 9 17. Crystal Palace 9 1 3 5 6:11 6 18. Ipswich 9 0 4 5 9:20 4 19. Wolverhampton 9 0 2 7 10:23 2 20. Southampton 9 0 1 8 6:19 1