Izidi angleške nogometne lige (2)

London, 26. oktobra - Izidi 10. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (2).

* Izid, 10. krog:
- petek, 25. oktober:
Leicester - Nottingham Forest       1:3 (1:1)

- sobota, 26. oktober:
Aston Villa - Bournemouth           1:1 (0:0)
Brentford - Ipswich                 4:3 (2:2)
Brighton - Wolverhampton            2:2 (1:0)
Manchester City - Southampton       1:0 (1:0)
Everton - Fulham                    1:1 (0:0)

- nedelja, 27. oktober:
15.00 Chelsea - Newcastle
15.00 Crystal Palace - Tottenham
15.00 West Ham - Manchester United
17.30 Arsenal - Liverpool

- lestvica:
 1. Manchester City          9  7  2  0  20:9    23
 2. Liverpool                8  7  0  1  15:3    21
 3. Aston Villa              9  5  3  1  16:11   18
 4. Arsenal                  8  5  2  1  15:8    17
 5. Brighton                 9  4  4  1  16:12   16
 6. Nottingham Forest        9  4  4  1  11:7    16
 7. Chelsea                  8  4  2  2  17:10   14
 8. Tottenham                8  4  1  3  18:9    13
 9. Brentford                9  4  1  4  18:18   13
10. Fulham                   9  3  3  3  12:12   12
11. Bournemouth              9  3  3  3  11:11   12
12. Newcastle                8  3  3  2   8:8    12
13. Manchester United        8  3  2  3   7:9    11
14. Leicester                9  2  3  4  13:17    9
15. Everton                  9  2  3  4  10:16    9
16. West Ham                 8  2  2  4  11:15    8
17. Ipswich                  9  0  4  5   9:20    4
18. Crystal Palace           8  0  3  5   5:11    3
19. Wolverhampton            9  0  2  7  10:23    2
20. Southampton              9  0  1  8   6:19    1
