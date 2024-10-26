Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)
London, 26. oktobra - Izidi 10. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (1).
* Izid, 9. krog: - petek, 25. oktober: Leicester - Nottingham Forest 1:3 (1:1) - sobota, 26. oktober: Aston Villa - Bournemouth 1:1 (0:0) Brentford - Ipswich 4:3 (2:2) Brighton - Wolverhampton 2:2 (1:0) Manchester City - Southampton 1:0 (1:0) 18.30 Everton - Fulham - nedelja, 27. oktober: 15.00 Chelsea - Newcastle 15.00 Crystal Palace - Tottenham 15.00 West Ham - Manchester United 17.30 Arsenal - Liverpool - lestvica: 1. Manchester City 9 7 2 0 20:9 23 2. Liverpool 8 7 0 1 15:3 21 3. Aston Villa 9 5 3 1 16:11 18 4. Arsenal 8 5 2 1 15:8 17 5. Brighton 9 4 4 1 16:12 16 6. Nottingham Forest 9 4 4 1 11:7 16 7. Chelsea 8 4 2 2 17:10 14 8. Tottenham 8 4 1 3 18:9 13 9. Brentford 9 4 1 4 18:18 13 10. Bournemouth 9 3 3 3 11:11 12 11. Newcastle 8 3 3 2 8:8 12 12. Fulham 8 3 2 3 11:11 11 13. Manchester United 8 3 2 3 7:9 11 14. Leicester 9 2 3 4 13:17 9 15. West Ham 8 2 2 4 11:15 8 16. Everton 8 2 2 4 9:15 8 17. Ipswich 9 0 4 5 9:20 4 18. Crystal Palace 8 0 3 5 5:11 3 19. Wolverhampton 9 0 2 7 10:23 2 20. Southampton 9 0 1 8 6:19 1