Izidi angleške nogometne lige

London, 25. oktobra - Izidi 9. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.

* Izid, 9. krog:
- petek, 25. oktober:
Leicester - Nottingham Forest       1:3 (1:1)

- sobota, 26. oktober:
16.00 Aston Villa - Bournemouth
16.00 Brentford - Ipswich
16.00 Brighton - Wolverhampton
16.00 Manchester City - Southampton
18.30 Everton - Fulham

- nedelja, 27. oktober:
15.00 Chelsea - Newcastle
15.00 Crystal Palace - Tottenham
15.00 West Ham - Manchester United
17.30 Arsenal - Liverpool

- lestvica:
 1. Liverpool                8  7  0  1  15:3    21
 2. Manchester City          8  6  2  0  19:9    20
 3. Arsenal                  8  5  2  1  15:8    17
 4. Aston Villa              8  5  2  1  15:10   17
 5. Nottingham Forest        9  4  4  1  11:7    16
 6. Brighton                 8  4  3  1  14:10   15
 7. Chelsea                  8  4  2  2  17:10   14
 8. Tottenham                8  4  1  3  18:9    13
 9. Newcastle                8  3  3  2   8:8    12
10. Fulham                   8  3  2  3  11:11   11
11. Bournemouth              8  3  2  3  10:10   11
12. Manchester United        8  3  2  3   7:9    11
13. Brentford                8  3  1  4  14:15   10
14. Leicester                9  2  3  4  13:17    9
15. West Ham                 8  2  2  4  11:15    8
16. Everton                  8  2  2  4   9:15    8
17. Ipswich                  8  0  4  4   6:16    4
18. Crystal Palace           8  0  3  5   5:11    3
19. Southampton              8  0  1  7   6:18    1
20. Wolverhampton            8  0  1  7  10:23    1
alz/zzb/ic/ad/am/ad
© STA, 2024