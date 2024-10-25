Izidi angleške nogometne lige
London, 25. oktobra - Izidi 9. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.
* Izid, 9. krog: - petek, 25. oktober: Leicester - Nottingham Forest 1:3 (1:1) - sobota, 26. oktober: 16.00 Aston Villa - Bournemouth 16.00 Brentford - Ipswich 16.00 Brighton - Wolverhampton 16.00 Manchester City - Southampton 18.30 Everton - Fulham - nedelja, 27. oktober: 15.00 Chelsea - Newcastle 15.00 Crystal Palace - Tottenham 15.00 West Ham - Manchester United 17.30 Arsenal - Liverpool - lestvica: 1. Liverpool 8 7 0 1 15:3 21 2. Manchester City 8 6 2 0 19:9 20 3. Arsenal 8 5 2 1 15:8 17 4. Aston Villa 8 5 2 1 15:10 17 5. Nottingham Forest 9 4 4 1 11:7 16 6. Brighton 8 4 3 1 14:10 15 7. Chelsea 8 4 2 2 17:10 14 8. Tottenham 8 4 1 3 18:9 13 9. Newcastle 8 3 3 2 8:8 12 10. Fulham 8 3 2 3 11:11 11 11. Bournemouth 8 3 2 3 10:10 11 12. Manchester United 8 3 2 3 7:9 11 13. Brentford 8 3 1 4 14:15 10 14. Leicester 9 2 3 4 13:17 9 15. West Ham 8 2 2 4 11:15 8 16. Everton 8 2 2 4 9:15 8 17. Ipswich 8 0 4 4 6:16 4 18. Crystal Palace 8 0 3 5 5:11 3 19. Southampton 8 0 1 7 6:18 1 20. Wolverhampton 8 0 1 7 10:23 1