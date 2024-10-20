Izidi angleške nogometne lige (2)

London, 20. oktobra - Izidi 8. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (2).

* Izid, 8. krog:
- sobota, 19. oktober:
Tottenham - West Ham                 4:1 (1:1)
Fulham - Aston Villa                 1:3 (1:1)
Ipswich - Everton                    0:2 (0:1)
Manchester United - Brentford        2:1 (0:1)
Newcastle - Brighton                 0:1 (0:1)
Southampton - Leicester              2:3 (2:0)
Bournemouth - Arsenal                2:0 (0:0)

- nedelja, 20. oktober:
Wolverhampton - Manchester City      1:2 (1:1)
Liverpool - Chelsea                  2:1 (1:0)

- ponedeljek, 21. oktober:
21.00 Nottingham Forest - Crystal Palace

- lestvica:
 1. Liverpool                8  7  0  1  15:3    21
 2. Manchester City          8  6  2  0  19:9    20
 3. Arsenal                  8  5  2  1  15:8    17
 4. Aston Villa              8  5  2  1  15:10   17
 5. Brighton                 8  4  3  1  14:10   15
 6. Chelsea                  8  4  2  2  16:9    14
 7. Tottenham                8  4  1  3  18:9    13
 8. Newcastle                8  3  3  2   8:8    12
 9. Fulham                   8  3  2  3  11:11   11
10. Bournemouth              8  2  2  4  10:10   11
11. Manchester United        8  3  2  3   7:12   11
12. Nottingham Forest        7  2  4  1   7:6    10
13. Brentford                8  3  1  4  14:15   10
14. Leicester                8  2  3  3  12:14    9
15. West Ham                 8  2  2  4  11:15    8
16. Everton                  8  2  2  4   9:15    8
17. Ipswich                  8  0  4  4   6:16    4
18. Crystal Palace           7  0  3  4   5:10    3
19. Southampton              8  0  1  7   6:18    1
20. Wolverhampton            8  0  1  7  10:23    1
ic/zzb/alz/ad/am/ic
© STA, 2024