Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)
London, 20. oktobra - Izidi 8. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (1).
* Izid, 8. krog: - sobota, 19. oktober: Tottenham - West Ham 4:1 (1:1) Fulham - Aston Villa 1:3 (1:1) Ipswich - Everton 0:2 (0:1) Manchester United - Brentford 2:1 (0:1) Newcastle - Brighton 0:1 (0:1) Southampton - Leicester 2:3 (2:0) Bournemouth - Arsenal 2:0 (0:0) - nedelja, 20. oktober: Wolverhampton - Manchester City 1:2 (1:1) 17.30 Liverpool - Chelsea - ponedeljek, 21. oktober: 21.00 Nottingham Forest - Crystal Palace - lestvica: 1. Manchester City 8 6 2 0 19:9 20 2. Liverpool 7 6 0 1 13:2 18 3. Arsenal 8 5 2 1 15:8 17 4. Aston Villa 8 5 2 1 15:10 17 5. Brighton 8 4 3 1 14:10 15 6. Chelsea 7 4 2 1 15:7 14 7. Tottenham 8 4 1 3 18:9 13 8. Newcastle 8 3 3 2 8:8 12 9. Fulham 8 3 2 3 11:11 11 10. Bournemouth 8 2 2 4 10:10 11 11. Manchester United 8 3 2 3 7:12 11 12. Nottingham Forest 7 2 4 1 7:6 10 13. Brentford 8 3 1 4 14:15 10 14. Leicester 8 2 3 3 12:14 9 15. West Ham 8 2 2 4 11:15 8 16. Everton 8 2 2 4 9:15 8 17. Ipswich 8 0 4 4 6:16 4 18. Crystal Palace 7 0 3 4 5:10 3 19. Southampton 8 0 1 7 6:18 1 20. Wolverhampton 8 0 1 7 10:23 1