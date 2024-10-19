Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)

London, 19. oktobra - Izidi 8. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (1).

* Izid, 8. krog:
- sobota, 19. oktober:
Tottenham - West Ham                 4:1 (1:1)
16.00 Fulham - Aston Villa
16.00 Ipswich - Everton
16.00 Manchester United - Brentford
16.00 Newcastle - Brighton
16.00 Southampton - Leicester
18.30 Bournemouth - Arsenal:

- nedelja, 20. oktober:
15.00 Wolverhampton - Manchester City
17.30 Liverpool - Chelsea

- ponedeljek, 21. oktober:
21.00 Nottingham Forest - Crystal Palace

- lestvica:
 1. Liverpool                7  6  0  1  13:2    18
 2. Manchester City          7  5  2  0  17:8    17
 3. Arsenal                  7  5  2  0  15:6    17
 4. Chelsea                  7  4  2  1  15:7    14
 5. Aston Villa              7  4  2  1  12:9    14
 6. Tottenham                8  4  1  3  18:9    13
 7. Brighton                 7  3  3  1  13:10   12
 8. Newcastle                7  3  3  1   8:7    12
 9. Fulham                   7  3  2  2  10:8    11
10. Nottingham Forest        7  2  4  1   7:6    10
11. Brentford                7  3  1  3  13:13   10
12. Bournemouth              7  1  2  4   8:10    8
13. West Ham                 8  2  2  4  11:15    8
14. Manchester United        7  2  2  3   5:11    8
15. Leicester                7  1  3  3   9:12    6
16. Everton                  7  1  2  4   7:15    5
17. Ipswich                  7  0  4  3   6:14    4
18. Crystal Palace           7  0  3  4   5:10    3
19. Southampton              7  0  1  6   4:15    1
20. Wolverhampton            7  0  1  6   9:21    1
ic/zzb/alz/ad/am/ic
© STA, 2024