Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)
London, 19. oktobra - Izidi 8. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (1).
* Izid, 8. krog: - sobota, 19. oktober: Tottenham - West Ham 4:1 (1:1) 16.00 Fulham - Aston Villa 16.00 Ipswich - Everton 16.00 Manchester United - Brentford 16.00 Newcastle - Brighton 16.00 Southampton - Leicester 18.30 Bournemouth - Arsenal: - nedelja, 20. oktober: 15.00 Wolverhampton - Manchester City 17.30 Liverpool - Chelsea - ponedeljek, 21. oktober: 21.00 Nottingham Forest - Crystal Palace - lestvica: 1. Liverpool 7 6 0 1 13:2 18 2. Manchester City 7 5 2 0 17:8 17 3. Arsenal 7 5 2 0 15:6 17 4. Chelsea 7 4 2 1 15:7 14 5. Aston Villa 7 4 2 1 12:9 14 6. Tottenham 8 4 1 3 18:9 13 7. Brighton 7 3 3 1 13:10 12 8. Newcastle 7 3 3 1 8:7 12 9. Fulham 7 3 2 2 10:8 11 10. Nottingham Forest 7 2 4 1 7:6 10 11. Brentford 7 3 1 3 13:13 10 12. Bournemouth 7 1 2 4 8:10 8 13. West Ham 8 2 2 4 11:15 8 14. Manchester United 7 2 2 3 5:11 8 15. Leicester 7 1 3 3 9:12 6 16. Everton 7 1 2 4 7:15 5 17. Ipswich 7 0 4 3 6:14 4 18. Crystal Palace 7 0 3 4 5:10 3 19. Southampton 7 0 1 6 4:15 1 20. Wolverhampton 7 0 1 6 9:21 1