Izidi angleške nogometne lige (2)

London, 6. oktobra - Izidi 7. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (2).

* Izidi, 7. krog:
- sobota, 5. oktober:
Crystal Palace - Liverpool       0:1 (0:1)
Arsenal - Southampton            3:1 (0:0)
Brentford - Wolverhampton        5:3 (4:2)
Leicester - Bournemouth          1:0 (1:0)
Manchester City - Fulham         3:2 (1:1)
West Ham - Ipswich               4:1 (2:1)
Everton - Newcastle              0:0

- nedelja, 6. oktober:
Aston Villa - Manchester United  0:0
Chelsea - Nottingham Forest      1:1 (0:0)
Brighton - Tottenham             3:2 (0:2)

- lestvica:
 1. Liverpool                7  6  0  1  13:2    18
 2. Manchester City          7  5  2  0  17:8    17
 3. Arsenal                  7  5  2  0  15:6    17
 4. Chelsea                  7  4  2  1  15:7    14
 5. Aston Villa              7  4  2  1  12:9    14
 6. Brighton                 7  3  3  1  13:10   12
 7. Newcastle                7  3  3  1   8:7    12
 8. Fulham                   7  3  2  2  10:8    11
 9. Tottenham                7  3  1  3  14:8    10
10. Nottingham Forest        7  2  4  1   7:6    10
11. Brentford                7  3  1  3  13:13   10
12. West Ham                 7  2  2  3  10:11    8
13. Bournemouth              7  1  2  4   8:10    8
14. Manchester United        7  2  2  3   5:11    8
15. Leicester                7  1  3  3   9:12    6
16. Everton                  7  1  2  4   7:15    5
17. Ipswich                  7  0  4  3   6:14    4
18. Crystal Palace           7  0  3  4   5:10    3
19. Southampton              7  0  1  6   4:15    1
20. Wolverhampton            7  0  1  6   9:21    1
ic/zzb/alz/ad/am/ic
© STA, 2024