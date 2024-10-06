Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)
London, 6. oktobra - Izidi 7. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (1).
* Izidi, 7. krog: - sobota, 5. oktober: Crystal Palace - Liverpool 0:1 (0:1) Arsenal - Southampton 3:1 (0:0) Brentford - Wolverhampton 5:3 (4:2) Leicester - Bournemouth 1:0 (1:0) Manchester City - Fulham 3:2 (1:1) West Ham - Ipswich 4:1 (2:1) Everton - Newcastle 0:0 - nedelja, 6. oktober: Aston Villa - Manchester United 0:0 Chelsea - Nottingham Forest 1:1 (0:0) 17.30 Brighton - Tottenham - lestvica: 1. Liverpool 7 6 0 1 13:2 18 2. Manchester City 7 5 2 0 17:8 17 3. Arsenal 7 5 2 0 15:6 17 4. Chelsea 7 4 2 1 15:7 14 5. Aston Villa 7 4 2 1 12:9 14 6. Newcastle 7 3 3 1 8:7 12 7. Fulham 7 3 2 2 10:8 11 8. Tottenham 6 3 1 2 12:5 10 9. Nottingham Forest 7 2 4 1 7:6 10 10. Brentford 7 3 1 3 13:13 10 11. Brighton 6 2 3 1 10:8 9 12. West Ham 7 2 2 3 10:11 8 13. Bournemouth 7 1 2 4 8:10 8 14. Manchester United 7 2 2 3 5:11 8 15. Leicester 7 1 3 3 9:12 6 16. Everton 7 1 2 4 7:15 5 17. Ipswich 7 0 4 3 6:14 4 18. Crystal Palace 7 0 3 4 5:10 3 19. Southampton 7 0 1 6 4:15 1 20. Wolverhampton 7 0 1 6 9:21 1